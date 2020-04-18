APO
Updated:

Coronavirus – South Africa: Presidency declines Gauteng Liquor Forums request to sell alcohol during COVID-19 Coronavirus lockdown

By Africa Press Office

News

CEO InterviewsCNBC Africa -

Old Mutual’s Iain Williams gives updates on R4bn COVID-19 cover

It’s been just over a week since Old Mutual announced its R4 billion cover for healthcare practitioners working during COVID-19. Since then, there have been several cases of health care workers at hospitals like Netcare and Mediclinic who have contracted the novel coronavirus. Old Mutual interim CEO, Iain Williams joins CNBC Africa for an update of how the cover has been used so far?
Read more
CEO InterviewsCNBC Africa -

Zeder CEO on post COVID-19 investment opportunities

Zeder has rewarded its shareholders with a special dividend of 230 cents thanks to the R6.4 billion it received from disposing of its investment in Pioneer Foods to PepsiCo. The agribusiness also used the money to pay down debt but has warned its unclear how COVID-19 will affect the business. Zeder CEO, Norman Celliers spoke to CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
CEO InterviewsCNBC Africa -

How employers are treating salaries and leave during the COVID-19 lock-down

Not all companies have continued to pay employees their full salaries during South Africa’s lock-down. Some have reduced staff wages to cut cost during the extended lock-down while others have told workers to deduct time spent at home during the lock-down from their annual leave. Morag Phillips, Director at 21st Century Pay Solutions joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

The Presidency has declined the request of the Gauteng Liquor Forum for its members to sell alcohol during the declared national state of disaster.

The restriction on the sale of liquor will remain.  The decision was communicated to the Forum’s attorneys on 17 April 2020 via the offices of the State Attorney. The President and government as a whole remain committed to financially supporting businesses in distress during this period. The President has carefully considered the representations made by the Gauteng Liquor Forum.  These however have had to be weighed up against the imperative of all South African businesses and citizens to comply with the lockdown regulations, the health implications of consumption of alcohol and the priority to ensure social distancing during this principle. As such, alcohol is not considered an essential good or item. It is in fact considered a hindrance to the fight against the coronavirus. The President furthermore considered representations from other stakeholders who have pointed to the causal relationship between alcohol intoxication and abuse, and risky behaviour.  There are proven links between the sale and consumption of alcohol and violent crime, motor vehicle accidents and other medical emergencies at a time when all private and public resources should be preparing to receive and treat vast number of COVID19 patients.  The President has further noted that the Gauteng Liquor Forum’s position is not shared by all industry stakeholders; and that a number of other organizations in the liquor industry have rejected the call for the restrictions to be lifted. In response to concerns raised by the Gauteng Liquor Forum that small business in the liquor trade may suffer financial loss during this period, The Presidency has once again drawn the Forum’s attention to the assistance provided by the Tourism Relief Fund, the Department of Small Business Development, the Unemployment Insurance Fund and private endeavours such as the South African Future Trust amongst others. These funds and institutions provide capped grant assistance to small, micro and medium enterprises, to ensure sustainability during this period, as well as support to employees of these enterprises.  It is common cause that the containment of the coronavirus has resulted in financial strain for many businesses across all sectors, and not just those in the liquor industry. Government stands ready to assist them within the available means to alleviate this hardship. The Presidency has further communicated to the Gauteng Liquor Forum once again the factors weighed by the National Coronavirus Command Council, the Cabinet and the President himself following communication earlier in the week that these measures would be considered during various engagements.  The Presidency has re-iterated that the decision to impose a nationwide was not taken lightly by the Executive, but based on the preponderance of all relevant factors and advise.  The overarching consideration has always been and remains the safety of South Africans.  The government remains willing to engage with all concrete constructive proposals to ease both the threat to life and the economic challenges occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic.

Issued by:  The Presidency  

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of South African Government.

Previous articleCoronavirus – South Africa: Basic Education postpones May/June exam rewrites due to Coronavirus COVID-19
Next articleCoronavirus – Sierra Leone: Status Update for COVID-19, 18 April 2020
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Op-Ed: Why now is not the time for Africa to mimic rich countries over COVID-19

Here's why e-commerce entrepreneur Mark Doumba believes African countries will overcome COVID-19 with smarter policy responses
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Closing Bell West Africa

Moody’s affirms Nigeria’s B2 ratings, maintains negative outlook

CNBC Africa -
Moody’s says the rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak and related oil price shocks are creating an unprecedented credit shock across a wide range of regions and markets adding that for Nigeria, these shocks has amplified existing credit vulnerabilities both over the immediate and longer term. Aurelien Mali, Vice President and Sovereign Analyst at Moody’s joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Coronavirus

How Africa’s entertainment industry is reacting to the COVID-19 crisis

CNBC Africa -
The creative industry; music, movies, art have been heavily hit by the COVID-19 but amidst all this comes an opportunity and possibly a need to retool, CNBC Africa spoke to the Partnership Officer at Africa Digital Media Foundation, Mikui Mbindyo for more.
Read more
Coronavirus

This is what Kenya is doing to protect its citizens against COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
Kenya has over the past few weeks been gradually increasing COVID-19 prevention measures and prioritising mass testing in efforts to stop the spread of the virus, but that hasn't stopped indirect challenges from arising. Yesterday President Uhuru Kenyatta addressed the nation one the way forward and we have Government Spokesperson, Colonel Cyrus Oguna joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Coronavirus

COVID-19: SA to keep ban on sale of alcohol in force during lockdown

CNBC Africa -
"There are proven links between the sale and consumption of alcohol and violent crime, motor vehicle accidents and other medical emergencies at a time when all private and public resources should be preparing to receive and treat vast number of COVID19 patients."
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus – Africa: Women, Peace and Security (WPS) in the face of COVID-19

article Africa Press Office -
Download logoDear WPS Africa Family, Warm Greetings. Wherever you are, I know the immense uncertainty created by the current COVID-19 pandemic is affecting you deeply, as it continues to cause havoc in all our countries. I pray that you and all your dear ones are safe and healthy in these dire times. Indeed, the world is faced with an unprecedented health, economic and societal crisis. In Africa, as of today, fifty-two (52) countries out of fifty-five (55) African Union Member States have r
Read more

Coronavirus: Kenya sees 7 discharges today

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoWe have 7 discharges today bringing the number of recoveries to 60. We lost one more patient bringing the total number of deaths to 12.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
Read more

Coronavirus – Republic of Djibouti: COVID-19 Situation Report #4

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoHIGHLIGHTS • As of 17 April, the authorities confirmed 732 cases of COVID-19 in Djibouti, and two fatalities. MoH announced that the local community transmission stage has been reached. • Additional support is required to bring to scale preparedness and response capacity. • The general lockdown in the country, except for essential services has been extended to 23 April. • The UN Secretary General stressed that ‘vaccine must be available and affordable
Read more

Coronavirus – Sierra Leone: Status Update for COVID-19, 18 April 2020

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoSierra Leone has recorded four (4) new cases bringing the total number of positive confirmed cases of COVID-19 to 30. The four new cases were in quarantine and are linked to previous cases.  Currently, there is no death and all the 30 confirmed COVID-19 cases are being managed in isolation centers. All are in stable condition.  The total number of persons quarantined is 532, and 1,012 have been discharged from quarantine.  Members of the public are encourag
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved