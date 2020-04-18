APO
Updated:

Coronavirus – South Africa: Water and Sanitation Committee to hold Virtual Meeting on water provision during lockdown

By Africa Press Office

News

VideosCNBC Africa -

Zeder CEO on post COVID-19 investment opportunities

Zeder has rewarded its shareholders with a special dividend of 230 cents thanks to the R6.4 billion it received from disposing of its investment in Pioneer Foods to PepsiCo. The agribusiness also used the money to pay down debt but has warned its unclear how COVID-19 will affect the business. Zeder CEO, Norman Celliers spoke to CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

How employers are treating salaries and leave during the COVID-19 lock-down

Not all companies have continued to pay employees their full salaries during South Africa’s lock-down. Some have reduced staff wages to cut cost during the extended lock-down while others have told workers to deduct time spent at home during the lock-down from their annual leave. Morag Phillips, Director at 21st Century Pay Solutions joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

Moody’s affirms Nigeria’s B2 ratings, maintains negative outlook

Moody’s says the rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak and related oil price shocks are creating an unprecedented credit shock across a wide range of regions and markets adding that for Nigeria, these shocks has amplified existing credit vulnerabilities both over the immediate and longer term. Aurelien Mali, Vice President and Sovereign Analyst at Moody’s joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

The Portfolio Committee on Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation will on Tuesday, 21 April 2020, hold a virtual meeting with the Minister of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation to receive a briefing on the impact and initiatives undertaken by both departments in providing water and sanitation to citizens as well as the initiatives undertaken on scaling down densification during COVID-19 period.

The Chairperson of the Committee, Ms Machwene Semenya said, following the announcement of the resumption of the business of Parliament by Parliament’s Presiding Officers recently, the committee saw it necessary to hold a virtual meeting to get an update from both departments on progress made in ensuring access to water by the people of South Africa.   “Maintaining a level of hygiene requires access to water and we have noted commendable roll-out of water tanks to communities that were without water. Similarly, we have noted some communities that have complained about lack of water. This meeting will ensure that we get progress on the measures of intervention that are already implemented,” Ms Semenya said.   Some of the issues to be discussed include; the impact of the COVID-19 virus on communities without access to continuous supply of piped, potable water and initiatives undertaken by the Department of Water and Sanitation to address this as well as expenditure on water and sanitation and de-densification on COVID-19 initiatives, and the extent to which this would impact on the set targets that are already in place within programmes and sub-programmes outlined in the 2020/21 Annual Performance Plans of both departments.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: The Parliament.

Previous articleZeder CEO on post COVID-19 investment opportunities
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Op-Ed: Why now is not the time for Africa to mimic rich countries over COVID-19

Here's why e-commerce entrepreneur Mark Doumba believes African countries will overcome COVID-19 with smarter policy responses
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Videos

How Africa’s entertainment industry is reacting to the COVID-19 crisis

CNBC Africa -
The creative industry; music, movies, art have been heavily hit by the COVID-19 but amidst all this comes an opportunity and possibly a need to retool, CNBC Africa spoke to the Partnership Officer at Africa Digital Media Foundation, Mikui Mbindyo for more.
Read more
Videos

This is what Kenya is doing to protect its citizens against COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
Kenya has over the past few weeks been gradually increasing COVID-19 prevention measures and prioritising mass testing in efforts to stop the spread of the virus, but that hasn't stopped indirect challenges from arising. Yesterday President Uhuru Kenyatta addressed the nation one the way forward and we have Government Spokesperson, Colonel Cyrus Oguna joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Coronavirus

COVID-19: SA to keep ban on sale of alcohol in force during lockdown

CNBC Africa -
"There are proven links between the sale and consumption of alcohol and violent crime, motor vehicle accidents and other medical emergencies at a time when all private and public resources should be preparing to receive and treat vast number of COVID19 patients."
Read more
Videos

IFPRI: Africa’s youth should look in rural areas for opportunities, here’s why

CNBC Africa -
There are concerns about whether Africa will meet employment demand from its working-age population which is projected to grow by 30 million a year in 2050.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

African Development Bank strongly rebuts claims that it plans to provide financial support to the East African Crude Oil Pipeline Project

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe African Development (www.AfDB.org) Bank has become aware of an inaccurate news article stating that the institution plans to provide financial support to the East African Crude Oil Pipeline Project. The Bank strongly refutes the claims in the misleading article, which references a letter by a group of civil society organizations and climate change advocates asking the institution to withdraw from the project due to its potential social and environmental damage. Here are the
Read more

Coronavirus – Morocco: Foreign ministers from 13 countries agree on key principles to keep transportation links and supply chains open

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and counterparts from Brazil, France, Germany, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, Morocco, Peru, Republic of Korea, Singapore, Turkey and the United Kingdom, today took part in the sixth call of the Ministerial Coordination Group on COVID-19 (MCGC) to reiterate the need to maintain essential global links as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve. The group agreed on a Joint Declaration outlining a
Read more

Coronavirus: Africa’s business leaders commit to fighting COVID-19

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoAfrican private sector has a major part to play in supporting governments to defeat COVID-19 in Africa. That is one of the main messages from an emergency session of the UNDP Regional Bureau for Africa’s partnership initiative, African Influencers for Development (AI4Dev). Some of Africa’s top business leaders joined UNDP Africa to focus on the actions needed for a coordinated continent-wide response to the COVID-19 crisis. The AI4Dev initiative is at the heart of UND
Read more

Coronavirus – Ivory Coast: International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive Board approves a US$886.2 million disbursement to Côte d’Ivoire to address the COVID-19 Pandemic

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe IMF approves the disbursement of US$886.2 million to Côte d’Ivoire to be drawn under the Rapid Credit Facility and the Rapid Financing Instrument; the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is likely to be substantial, with the near-term outlook deteriorating quickly; the authorities’ policy response to the pandemic has been swift, drawing on a health emergency plan and an ambitious economic package to provide targeted support to vulnerable populations and fi
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved