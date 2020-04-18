APO
Updated:

Coronavirus – South Sudan: Protecting the Staff and Users of Justice Services Against Coronavirus Pandemic

By Africa Press Office

News

VideosCNBC Africa -

How Africa’s entertainment industry is reacting to the COVID-19 crisis

The creative industry; music, movies, art have been heavily hit by the COVID-19 but amidst all this comes an opportunity and possibly a need to retool, CNBC Africa spoke to the Partnership Officer at Africa Digital Media Foundation, Mikui Mbindyo for more.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

This is what Kenya is doing to protect its citizens against COVID-19

Kenya has over the past few weeks been gradually increasing COVID-19 prevention measures and prioritising mass testing in efforts to stop the spread of the virus, but that hasn't stopped indirect challenges from arising. Yesterday President Uhuru Kenyatta addressed the nation one the way forward and we have Government Spokesperson, Colonel Cyrus Oguna joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

COVID-19: SA to keep ban on sale of alcohol in force during lockdown

"There are proven links between the sale and consumption of alcohol and violent crime, motor vehicle accidents and other medical emergencies at a time when all private and public resources should be preparing to receive and treat vast number of COVID19 patients."
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

UNDP Access to Justice and Rule of Law Project has partnered with the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, and the Ministry of Interior to protect the Staff and users of justice services against the COVID-19 pandemic. The partnership aims to engage policymakers to determine what protections to put in place for judges, prosecutors, prison officials, police officers, and Administrative Staff.

UNDP's intervention at this stage is crucial as South Sudan's justice system is underfunded and will not be able to ensure the levels of hygiene required in line with WHO guidelines.

To bridge the gap, UNDP's Chief Technical Advisor and Project Manager of the Access to Justice and Rule of Law Project, Evelyn Edroma has handed over the assortment of hygiene and personal protection kits to the Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Hon. Joseph Malek Mabior.

Hon. Joseph Mabior lauded UNDP for the gesture and assured that the items provided would be used for the intended purpose. He noted that UNDP has been a long-standing partner and has always provided support in times of need. He concluded, “I look forward to working with UNDP in a continued partnership that supports capacity building and implementation of the revitalized peace agreement.”

“COVID-19 poses a risk for people employed in the justice sector. It is an even greater risk for the users of justice services and people who are in detention. Police officers, prison officials, prosecutors, and court staff who resolve people's grievances, as well as the users who enter the justice system, must stay healthy and protected.”, Evelyn Edroma stated.

UNDP is supporting the justice system to take additional precautions as employees face risks of infection when performing their duties in line with what policymakers have decided as essential services for the justice system to remain operational. The Judiciary has already scaled down its operations, and criminal cases will be heard as a priority, including through the deployment of Mobile Courts while the Police have added responsibilities to enforce a partial lockdown.

UNDP's intervention is also targeting the protection of prisoners, suspects in police custody, and juveniles held in reformatory centres where the risk of infection is notably higher, including the likelihood of loss of life and other human rights violations. To that effect, UNDP has also provided them with heavy-duty disinfecting equipment to disinfect places of detention in addition to hygiene kits to minimize infection risks.

At the Judiciary, Tarkuo Weah, Rule of Law Officer representing UNDP, handed over the protective and hygiene kits to the President of the Equatoria Circuit, Justice Stephen Simon, who represented the Judiciary. Upon receipt of the items, he thanked UNDP for the donation, especially at a time when the government and its institutions need support to contain and prevent the spread of the COVID-19 in the justice institutions. He, however, urged UNDP to distribute the same items to courts in other parts of the country as the justice institutions remain operational.

In a related move at the Police Hospital, Ernest Yeboah, UNDP’s Law Enforcement Advisor, handed over the items to Major-General Akot, Director of the Police Hospital, who represented the Inspector-General of Police. Upon receipt of the items, Major-General Akot praised UNDP's support for the SSNPS. Prior to that, Ernest Yeboah had also presented to the Director of Inmates of the NPSSS similar items.

The supplied hygiene kits include washing liquids, sanitizers, hand washing water dispensers, and disinfecting equipment for both Staff and users. Other equipment to protect personal included infrared gun thermometers, face masks, and gloves to ensure the safety of frontline personnel from infection and job-related risks and prevent them from introducing the disease into the places of work.

The provision of hygiene and protection kits were accompanied by an awareness campaign on COVID-19 among justice institutions and law enforcement agencies. Tailored IEC materials carrying messages on hygiene and social distancing were also provided.

Moving forward, UNDP is working in tandem with the Judiciary, the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, and the Ministry of Interior to expand the partnership to all the ten states to protect the staff and users of justice services against the Coronavirus pandemic.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Previous articleCoronavirus: African Union Member States (52) reporting COVID-19 cases, 18th April 2020
Next articleCoronavirus – Ivory Coast: International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive Board approves a US$886.2 million disbursement to Côte d’Ivoire to address the COVID-19 Pandemic
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Op-Ed: Why now is not the time for Africa to mimic rich countries over COVID-19

Here's why e-commerce entrepreneur Mark Doumba believes African countries will overcome COVID-19 with smarter policy responses
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Videos

IFPRI: Africa’s youth should look in rural areas for opportunities, here’s why

CNBC Africa -
There are concerns about whether Africa will meet employment demand from its working-age population which is projected to grow by 30 million a year in 2050.
Read more
Coronavirus

Mark Cuban joins ‘All In Challenge’ for COVID-19, raffles one-day NBA contract

CNBC -
Mark Cuban, along with Tom Brady, Kevin Hart and other stars, is donating experiences to the "All In Challenge," which aims to raise $100 million for charities fighting hunger during the coronavirus pandemic.
Read more
CEO Interviews

Impala boss Mark Munroe released on bail for ‘breaking lockdown rules’

CNBC Africa -
Implats CEO, Nico Muller spoke to CNBC Africa the company’s production projections amid the COVID-19 lockdown. Impala Platinum has been on care and maintenance since the COVID-19 lockdown that saw a mere 7 per cent of its 30,000-strong workforce stay on at the mines....
Read more
Coronavirus

South Africa’s Competition Commission warns of bribes, fake prices for essentials

CNBC Africa -
South Africa’s Competition Commission has warned members of the public about a circulating fake price list that claims to be price guidelines for hygiene and healthcare products issued by the Commission.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus – Ivory Coast: International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive Board approves a US$886.2 million disbursement to Côte d’Ivoire to address the COVID-19 Pandemic

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe IMF approves the disbursement of US$886.2 million to Côte d’Ivoire to be drawn under the Rapid Credit Facility and the Rapid Financing Instrument; the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is likely to be substantial, with the near-term outlook deteriorating quickly; the authorities’ policy response to the pandemic has been swift, drawing on a health emergency plan and an ambitious economic package to provide targeted support to vulnerable populations and fi
Read more

Coronavirus: African Union Member States (52) reporting COVID-19 cases, 18th April 2020

APO Africa Press Office -
African Union Member States (52) reporting COVID-19 cases (19,895) deaths (1,016), and recoveries (4,642) by region: Central (1,708 cases; 54 deaths; 232 recoveries):  Burundi (6; 1; 4), Cameroon (1,016; 21; 168), Central African Republic (12; 0; 5), Chad (33; 0; 8), Congo (143; 6; 11), DRC (307; 25; 26), Equatorial Guinea (79; 0; 3), Gabon (108; 1; 7), Sao Tome & Principe (4; 0; 0) Eastern (2,058; 41; 393): Djibouti (732; 2; 76), Eritrea (35; 0; 0), Ethiopia (96; 3; 15), Kenya (246;
Read more

Coronavirus: Zimbabwe Update, 17th April 2020

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoMinistry has stepped up screening and diagnostic testing in all provinces in line with the new COVID-19 testing strategy. A total Of 1194 tests were done today giving a total of 2493 screening tests and diagnostic tests done to date. Therefore, to date, Zimbabwe has twenty-four confirmed cases including two recoveries and three deaths. All the PCR tests done in Harare and Bulawayo today, were negative for COVID-19. Case #24 reported yesterday is a 27-year-old male resident
Read more

Coronavirus: Nigeria’s polio community health agents take on COVID-19 detection

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoA network of community health agents that has helped Nigeria curb polio is taking on a new task: deploying its early detection know-how to raise the alarm on suspected COVID-19 infection as the virus continues to spread. In recent weeks, COVID-19 has spilled over to regions beyond the capital cities of many African countries, calling for a decentralized approach to help prevent further propagation. The World Health Organization (WHO) has urged countries to bolster emergency respons
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved