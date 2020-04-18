Coronavirus – Uganda: Minister of Health gives updates on the COVID-19 response in Uganda

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng gives an updates on the COVID-19 response in Uganda. As of today, Uganda has a cumulative number of 55 confirmed cases. Of these, 20 have recovered while 35 are active cases. Please note that this is a cumulative number comprising recoveries.

