Coronavirus: Zimbabwe Update, 17th April 2020

By Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group.
Ministry has stepped up screening and diagnostic testing in all provinces in line with the new COVID-19 testing strategy. A total Of 1194 tests were done today giving a total of 2493 screening tests and diagnostic tests done to date.

Therefore, to date, Zimbabwe has twenty-four confirmed cases including two recoveries and three deaths.

All the PCR tests done in Harare and Bulawayo today, were negative for COVID-19.

Case #24 reported yesterday is a 27-year-old male resident of Harare who returned from United Kingdom on the I3th April 2020. On arrival, he had no signs or symptoms suggestive COVID- 19 and was therefore put on mandatory quarantine at one of the designated quarantine centres. As part of our intensified surveillance for COVID-19, the local Rapid Response Team collected samples from all returning residents at this quarantine centre. He was diagnosed positive for COVID-19 yesterday and has since been relocated to Beatrice Road Infectious Diseases Hospital for isolation and treatment. He is stable, with mild disease.

The Ministry continues to be on HIGH alert to the COVID-19 pandemic and would like to remind the nation that, the most effective ways to protect yourself and others against COVID-19 are to practise good personal hygiene and exercise social distancing

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe.

