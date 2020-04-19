APO
Updated:

Coronavirus – Cameroon: COVID-19 Update (19-04-2020)

By Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
The numbers right now are:

Recovered: 305 Hospitalized: 176 Oxygen therapy: 33 Deaths: 42

We must reinforce the observance of the barrier measures decreed and especially the compulsory wearing of masks. Let's protect ourselves, protect others! Let's be responsible.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministère de la Santé Publique du Cameroun.

