Coronavirus – Cameroon: COVID-19 Update (19-04-2020)

The numbers right now are:

Recovered: 305 Hospitalized: 176 Oxygen therapy: 33 Deaths: 42

We must reinforce the observance of the barrier measures decreed and especially the compulsory wearing of masks. Let's protect ourselves, protect others! Let's be responsible.

