Coronavirus – Ethiopia: Notification Note on COVID-19 Situational Update (18 April 2020)

The total laboratory tests conducted within twenty-four hours are 659; of this nine (9) of them are confirmed positive for COVID-19 and the total confirmed cases as of today is one hundred five (105). The Details of the cases are presented below;
S.
NO
Citizenship
Residence
Age
sex
Travel history of abroad
Contact with confirmed case
1
Ethiopian
Jimma
20
Female
She has travel history from Lebanon and arrived before the mandatory quarantine in effect
–
2
Ethiopian
Addis Ababa
42
Female
–
Yes
3
Ethiopian
Addis Ababa
40
Female
–
Yes
4
Ethiopian
Addis Ababa
13
Male
–
Yes
5
Ethiopian
Addis Ababa
73
Male
He has travel history from USA and is in mandatory quarantine
–
6
Ethiopian
Dire dawa
19
Male
He has travel history from Djibouti and is in mandatory quarantine
–
7
Ethiopian
Dire dawa
20
Male
He has travel history from Djibouti and is in mandatory quarantine
–
8
Ethiopian
Dire dawa
19
Male
He has travel history from Djibouti and is in mandatory quarantine
–
9
Equatorial Guinea
38
Male
He has travel history from UK and is in mandatory quarantine
–
COVID-19 Situational Update as of today
Total laboratory test conducted
6890
Laboratory tests conducted within 24 hours
659
Number of confirmed cases within 24 hours
9
Total patients of COVID-19 in the treatment center
84
Patients in intensive care
1
New recovered
1
Total recovered
16
Total deaths
3
Returned to their country
2
Total confirmed cases as of today
105
While you are at the market cover your nose and mouth with face/cloth mask, wash your hands with water and soap or use alcohol based hand sanitizers after paying/touching currency notes, don't greet each other by shaking hands, kissing or hugging one another. Maintain physical distancing and strictly adhere to all precautionary measures to protect yourselves, your loved ones and your community against the virus.
