Coronavirus – Ethiopia: Notification Note on COVID-19 Situational Update (18 April 2020)

The total laboratory tests conducted within twenty-four hours are 659; of this nine (9) of them are confirmed positive for COVID-19 and the total confirmed cases as of today is one hundred five (105). The Details of the cases are presented below;

S.

NO

Citizenship

Residence

Age

sex

Travel history of abroad

Contact with confirmed case

1

Ethiopian

Jimma

20

Female

She has travel history from Lebanon and arrived before the mandatory quarantine in effect

–

2

Ethiopian

Addis Ababa

42

Female

–

Yes

3

Ethiopian

Addis Ababa

40

Female

–

Yes

4

Ethiopian

Addis Ababa

13

Male

–

Yes

5

Ethiopian

Addis Ababa

73

Male

He has travel history from USA and is in mandatory quarantine

–

6

Ethiopian

Dire dawa

19

Male

He has travel history from Djibouti and is in mandatory quarantine

–

7

Ethiopian

Dire dawa

20

Male

He has travel history from Djibouti and is in mandatory quarantine

–

8

Ethiopian

Dire dawa

19

Male

He has travel history from Djibouti and is in mandatory quarantine

–

9

Equatorial Guinea

38

Male

He has travel history from UK and is in mandatory quarantine

–

COVID-19 Situational Update as of today

Total laboratory test conducted

6890

Laboratory tests conducted within 24 hours

659

Number of confirmed cases within 24 hours

9

Total patients of COVID-19 in the treatment center

84

Patients in intensive care

1

New recovered

1

Total recovered

16

Total deaths

3

Returned to their country

2

Total confirmed cases as of today

105

While you are at the market cover your nose and mouth with face/cloth mask, wash your hands with water and soap or use alcohol based hand sanitizers after paying/touching currency notes, don't greet each other by shaking hands, kissing or hugging one another. Maintain physical distancing and strictly adhere to all precautionary measures to protect yourselves, your loved ones and your community against the virus.

