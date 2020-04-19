APO
Coronavirus – Ethiopia: Notification Note on COVID-19 Situational Update (19 April 2020)

The total laboratory tests conducted within twenty-four hours are 667; of this three (3) of them are confirmed positive for COVID-19 and the total confirmed cases as of today is one hundred eight (108). The Details of the cases are presented below;

S.

NO

Citizenship

Residence

Age

sex

Travel history of abroad

Contact with confirmed case

1

Ethiopian

Addis Ababa

62

Female

She has travel history from USA and is in quarantine

 Yes

2

Ethiopian

Addis Ababa

52

Female

 Under investigation

3

Ethiopian

Addis Ababa

19

Male

He has travel history from Saudi Arabia and is in quarantine

 –

COVID-19 Situational Update as of today

Total laboratory test conducted

7557

Laboratory tests conducted within 24 hours

667

Number of confirmed cases within 24 hours

3

Total patients of COVID-19 in the treatment center

87

Patients in intensive care

1

Total recovered

16

Total deaths

3

Returned to their country

2

Total confirmed cases as of today

108

Ministry of Health and Ethiopian Public Health Institute wish a Happy Easter to all Christians and sincerely thank health workers and other professionals who are on duty during this holiday. While we are celebrating this holiday, we would like to remind you all to refrain from family visiting and gathering, maintain physical distancing at all time and avoid eating uncooked raw meat and animal products.

Please strictly follow all precautionary measures to protect yourselves, your loved ones and your community against the virus.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Ethiopia.

