Coronavirus – Nigeria: 542 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria

By Africa Press Office

What is helicopter money? | CNBC Explains

In the midst of the fear and disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic, some citizens may be about to receive a welcome surprise in the form of free money, also known as “helicopter money.” CNBC’s Silvia Amaro explains why central banks and politicians are considering this rare measure to keep economies moving. ----- Subscribe to us on YouTube: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM Subscribe to CNBC International TV on YouTube: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz Like our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CNBCi...
International NewsCNBC -

Why Coronavirus Is Unlikely To Lead To Martial Law In The U.S.

Martial law is essentially the replacement of civilian government by the military. Some fear coronavirus may be used as an excuse to limit civil liberties in America. Others say the declaration of martial law would be ineffective in combating the dis
CEO InterviewsCNBC Africa -

Old Mutual’s Iain Williams gives updates on R4bn COVID-19 cover

It’s been just over a week since Old Mutual announced its R4 billion cover for healthcare practitioners working during COVID-19. Since then, there have been several cases of health care workers at hospitals like Netcare and Mediclinic who have contracted the novel coronavirus. Old Mutual interim CEO, Iain Williams joins CNBC Africa for an update of how the cover has been used so far?
Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Forty-nine new cases of #COVID19 have been reported;

23 in Lagos 12 in FCT 10 in Kano 2 in Ogun 1 in Oyo 1 in Ekiti

As at 10:40 pm 18th April there are 542 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria.

Discharged: 166 Deaths: 19

#TakeResponsibility

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).Media filesDownload logo

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Op-Ed: Why now is not the time for Africa to mimic rich countries over COVID-19

Here's why e-commerce entrepreneur Mark Doumba believes African countries will overcome COVID-19 with smarter policy responses
