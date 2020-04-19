Coronavirus – Nigeria: Number of states with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

As at 10:40 pm 18th April, number of states with confirmed cases of #COVID19: 19 + FCT:

Lagos – 306 FCT – 81 Kano – 37 Osun – 20 Oyo – 16 Edo – 15 Ogun – 12 Kwara – 9 Katsina – 9 Bauchi – 6 Kaduna – 6 Akwa Ibom – 6 Delta – 4 Ekiti – 4 Ondo – 3 Enugu – 2 Rivers – 2 Niger – 2 Benue – 1 Anambra – 1

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).