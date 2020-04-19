Coronavirus – South Africa: COVID-19 update – 19 April 2020

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
As at today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 3158. The total number of tests conducted to date is 114 711.
The provincial breakdown is as follows:
GAUTENG
1148
WESTERN CAPE
868
KWAZULU – NATAL
617
EASTERN CAPE
293
FREE STATE
100
LIMPOPO
27
NORTH WEST
24
MPUMALANGA
23
NORTHERN CAPE
16
UNALLOCATED
42
REPORTING OF CONFIRMED DEATHS
Today we regrettably report 2 more COVID-19 related deaths. Similar to yesterday, these are from KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape. This brings the total death toll to 54 today. We convey our condolences to the families and also appreciate the committed health workers who were treating the deceased patients.
