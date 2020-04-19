Coronavirus – South Africa: COVID-19 update – 19 April 2020

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

As at today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 3158. The total number of tests conducted to date is 114 711.

The provincial breakdown is as follows:

GAUTENG

1148

WESTERN CAPE

868

KWAZULU – NATAL

617

EASTERN CAPE

293

FREE STATE

100

LIMPOPO

27

NORTH WEST

24

MPUMALANGA

23

NORTHERN CAPE

16

UNALLOCATED

42

REPORTING OF CONFIRMED DEATHS

Today we regrettably report 2 more COVID-19 related deaths. Similar to yesterday, these are from KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape. This brings the total death toll to 54 today. We convey our condolences to the families and also appreciate the committed health workers who were treating the deceased patients.

