Former Kotoko Coach Middendorp Joins Ghana Rugby Lockdown Challenge

By Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group.

Former Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak Coach Ernest Middendorp joined (https://youtu.be/A5SuuzF1A3c) the “Ghana Rugby COVID-19 ‘Stay safe, healthy and productive!’ Challenge” issued by its President, Herbert Mensah.

In his message to the Ghana Rugby Family and Friends Middendorp said that it is a difficult time for all involved in sport but that he has accepted the limitations that come with the pandemic.

“Stay at home, stay safe! On the other hand, there are so many things that one can do such as reading and writing,” Middendorp said.

Middendorp also hinted that he is working on his own biography and will use the lockdown time to try and finish it by the time the lockdown is lifted.

Middendorp was brought to Ghana when Mensah was Chairman of Kumasi Assante Kotoko F.C. in the period 1999 to 2003. Besides for supporting Mensah’s programme to lift Kotoko out of its dire situation in 1999, he was also appointed by Mensah to assist Hearts of Oak to win the first-ever Federation Cup.

The lockdown challenge by Mensah was inspired by a video clip sent to him by the President of the Ghana Olympic Committee, Mr Ben Nunoo Mensah, wherein he illustrated how he uses the space in his house to do daily exercises.

In the challenge issued by Mensah he also again advised everybody to take extraordinary care and to “stay home and stay safe”.

To lead by example Mensah issued his own first video clip (https://youtu.be/vg325PstG1s) and asked the Ghana Rugby Family to do the same.

Mensah’s call was quickly answered by people from across the globe and he says that he is expecting many more to follow suit.

Videos already published by Ghana Rugby (https://bit.ly/3ak8nPg) include videos from Board Members in ghana Eric Amoako (https://youtu.be/P74A7txOBNw), Rafatu Inusah (https://youtu.be/fIiS9mc6pNw) and Soth African based Board Members Steve Noi (https://youtu.be/2fzXmdMzX2g) and Rian Malan (https://youtu.be/a8Ds44yxbok).

Videos were also submitted by acquaintances of Mensah including also Jean Naido (https://youtu.be/y57TATPhtkA) and Etienne Heyns (https://youtu.be/IQMCLg0bxUs). 

Ghana Rugby also launched a COVID-19 initiative when it started taking on serious proportions in an attempt to advise and educate the Ghana Rugby Family about how everybody can and should take part in protecting themselves and others in order to save lives.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ghana Rugby Football Union.

Media Contact: Tel : +27 83 885 1660 Email: [email protected] / [email protected] [email protected]

Website: http://GhanaRugby.org / www.Ghana.Rugby Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/Rugbygh Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/eagletstoeagles Twitter: @ghana_rugby Ghana Rugby Insights: http://ghanarugby.org/about-us/ghana-rugby-insights Support Ghana Rugby http://ghanarugby.org/take-part/support-ghana-rugby

About Ghana Rugby: Ghana Rugby (http://GhanaRugby.org) is the official full member of both World Rugby (2017) and Rugby Africa in Ghana-West Africa and is responsible for the management and development of the Game Rugby Union in the country. The Union is governed by a Constitution and administers five KPAs (Key Performance Areas) namely: (1) Youth Development & Growth through the World Rugby “Get Into Rugby” Programme, (2) Women in Ghana Rugby, (3) Training & Education, (4) Domestic Competitions and (5) International Performance.

Contributions to the Herbert Mensah “Lockdown Challenges” include: Herbert Mensah – https://youtu.be/vg325PstG1s Ernst Middendorp – https://youtu.be/A5SuuzF1A3c Ghana Eagles – https://youtu.be/4v8O02v3bCQ Erica Amoako – https://youtu.be/P74A7txOBNw Rafatu Inusah – https://youtu.be/fIiS9mc6pNw Steve Noi – https://youtu.be/2fzXmdMzX2g Rian Malan – https://youtu.be/a8Ds44yxbok Etienne Heyns – https://youtu.be/IQMCLg0bxUs Jean Naidoo – https://youtu.be/y57TATPhtkA

