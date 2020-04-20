APO
Updated:

2020 Africa Shared Value Leadership e-Summit to discuss COVID-19 business challenges

By Africa Press Office

News

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

I’m an incurable optimist! We will adapt to survive COVID-19 says African billionaire Wiese

“It is the worst I could have ever imagined. I mean if somebody had told me such a thing is possible, I would have disputed that.- I don’t think the world has seen anything like it is going through at the moment,”
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

COVID-19: Martin Kingston on how to flatten SA’s recession curve

As South Africa moves to flatten the curve from the COVID-19 pandemic, business says efforts needs to be made to simultaneously flatten the recession curve. Currently the nation awaits President Ramaphosa’s economic recovery plan which is expected to outline how government plans to reignite South Africa’s growth engine again. Business for South Africa’s Martin Kingston joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

Against the Odds with Peace Hyde EP05 hosts Arunma Oteh

Arunma Oteh served as the World Bank as Vice President and Treasurer from September 30th, 2015 to November 30th 2018. As Treasurer, she lead a team that manages assets totalling $200 billion for the World Bank Group, 60 central banks, sovereign wealth funds and other official institutions. She says her remarkable journey breaking glass ceilings in a male dominated industry against all odds. https://www.cnbcafrica.com/category/tv-shows/against-all-odds/...
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

A network of African purpose-led Shared Value companies and leaders will participate in the continent’s first ever virtual Shared Value Leadership event from 2-5 June 2020. Digital conversations will focus on challenges faced by business in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, in particular how business has had to adapt and the economic recovery outlook for the region.

Titled Beyond Borders: 2020 Africa Shared Value Leadership eSummit, this virtual event is aimed at creating a platform for leaders to openly share their experiences and tough decisions made when facing such challenges. The purpose of the eSummit is to continue the Shared Value conversation, learn from each other and explore insights that can lead to solutions.

“The pandemic has changed our world; the degree to which governments and businesses are working together is unprecedented. Assisting communities and saving our economies is a common priority. As the African Union has said (https://bit.ly/2XQ5YJn), with lockdowns across much of Africa the most potent weapon against COVID-19 is international cooperation and solidarity,” says Tiekie Barnard, CEO and Founder of the Shared Value Africa Initiative (SVAI). “There is immense power in joining forces to create collective impact at a scale far beyond what any one company could achieve alone.”

With the health and safety of delegates foremost on everyone’s mind, the organisers of the summit opted to re-curate the already planned summit content and open up the discussion to how business is finding solutions during COVID-19. The summit was originally scheduled to take place in Rwanda on 4-5 June 2020, and was to have been the fourth Africa Shared Value Leadership Summit.

While COVID-19 has caused massive hardship and economic slowdown, there is hope, says Barnard. The collaboration between business, government and other sectors across geographies is showing what can be achieved where there is common purpose. At the eSummit, speakers will share some COVID-19 initiatives that are already having a positive impact in our region.

The different webinar sessions during the Shared Value Week from 2-5 June will focus on finance, healthcare, entrepreneurship and innovation – critical areas that business needs to get behind for the region to recover. The aim of the organisers is to draw a global audience, to provide sessions and discussions that will be easily accessible and that will motivate companies and individuals to take action, re-look current strategies and operations in order to contribute to Africa’s economic recovery. The eSummit format includes keynotes, fireside chats, panels, roundtable and fishbowl discussions.

The first day, sponsored by Old Mutual, kicks off with a keynote address by Harvard Business School Professor and Co-Founder of the Shared Value Initiative, Mark Kramer, on creating Shared Value in a time of crisis. Discussions will lead into a CEO lunch with 10 business leaders from across the continent, who will share COVID-19 insights and learnings as they reflect on purpose-led leadership during a time of crisis.

Day two, sponsored by Abbott, will give attendees an opportunity to hear about the move to decentralise healthcare in Rwanda from the country’s Minister of Health, Dr. Daniel Ngamije. Then follows an interactive discussion on the challenges faced by the continent in funding and building healthcare solutions that can benefit all.

Day three, sponsored by the KCB Group, gives attendees the ability to interact with a range of Africa’s entrepreneurs who will be sharing their experiences as young leaders and how they see the world of business after COVID-19.

According to Immaculata Segooa, Shared Value advocate and Shared Value Africa Initiative Steering Committee member, the eSummit will draw the attention of attendees to the Shared Value narrative emerging through the pandemic.

“I am observing with interest how countries are collaborating; scientists sharing findings in search for a vaccine across geographies; presidents making tough calls for the welfare of its citizens; political parties transcending their differences; church leaders praying for a solution; educators going beyond the call of duty to teach hygiene and prevention; healthcare providers, corporates, governments, NGOs, NPOs (although contained in our respective countries)… everyone coming together through surreal global activism to share the value we have amassed respectively for so long, in order to serve humanity,” she says.

During the eSummit, business leaders will discuss how businesses that are focused on “profit with purpose” can contribute to reducing inequality and building economic prosperity, thereby mitigating the risk and enhancing the profit potential of doing business on the continent. As with previous years, the UN Sustainable Development Goals will be a theme at the Summit as a guide to the business leaders on the goals that business can contribute to achieving in order to help to fix the social challenges a core part of their operations. 

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Shared Value Africa Initiative.

About Shared Value Africa Initiative: The Shared Value Africa Initiative (SVAI) (www.SVAI.africa), is a pan-African organisation and the custodian of the global Shared Value movement on our continent. The SVAI is the regional partner of the global Shared Value Initiative, and the regional partner of the global Shared Value Initiative started by economists Professors Michael Porter and Mark Kramer of the Harvard Business School. Prof Porter is a member of the Rwanda Presidential Advisory Council, which advises President Kagame and the government on strategic development, choices and initiatives.

Media filesDownload logo

Previous articleOp-Ed: Africa’s lockdown nightmare
Next articleCoronavirus: African Union and International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) to Advance Renewables in Response to Covid-19
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Op-Ed: Why now is not the time for Africa to mimic rich countries over COVID-19

Here's why e-commerce entrepreneur Mark Doumba believes African countries will overcome COVID-19 with smarter policy responses
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

CEO Interviews

Why SARB should step in to save SA companies that are too big to fail

CNBC Africa -
While some say South Africa’s government has moved swiftly in tackling the coronavirus pandemic, others say it should be doing more. Interventions by the Reserve Bank could also be increased to include rescuing big companies deemed too big to fail. That’s according to economists, including Alexander Forbes, Chief Economist, Isaah Mhlanga who joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Analyst Interviews

Nedbank Private Wealth on investing in COVID-19 uncertainty

CNBC Africa -
With COVID-19 plunging the world into deep recession and tanking global stock markets, what should you be doing with your investments in these times of uncertainty? Andrew Mackenzie, Head of Portfolio Management at Nedbank Private Wealth joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Coronavirus

COVID-19: What the G20 debt relief agreement means for Africa

CNBC Africa -
The G20 recently agreed to suspend debt service payments for the world’s poorest countries to support them in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Economic Analyst, Ted Kaberuka joins CNBC Africa to discuss this measure that will be effective on May 1.
Read more
Coronavirus

Ghana lifts lockdown on key regions as COVID-19 cases reach 1,042

CNBC Africa -
Ghana on Monday ended a three-week lockdown on two key regions as the west African nation's leader said testing had improved and the measures were having a "severe" impact on the poor.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus: African Union and International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) to Advance Renewables in Response to Covid-19

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe African Union Commission (AUC) and the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) have agreed to work closely to advance renewable energy across the continent to bolster Africa’s response to Covid-19. The two organisations will focus on innovative solutions to drive the development of renewable energy including decentralised systems, and to increase access to energy across the continent.  The cooperation aims to bolster Africa’s response to the pandemic
Read more

Coronavirus: CACOVID orders supplies for 400,000 COVID-19 tests to increase Nigeria’s testing capacity

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe Private sector-led Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) has ordered for 250,000 supplies for tests and another 150,000 extraction kits to fast-track molecular testing for the deadly coronavirus, noting that the reality of the situation at hand was such that efforts must be put together with no stone left unturned in dealing with the scourge. The coalition also disclosed that no less than 1.7 million households would benefit from its food relief package as part of complement
Read more

Coronavirus: African regulatory agencies, ethics committees to expedite COVID-19 clinical trial reviews

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoNational regulatory authorities and national ethics committees from across Africa have agreed to combine their expertise to expedite clinical trial review and approvals for new multinational preventive, diagnostic and therapeutic interventions to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, joint reviews are based on voluntary cooperation between the national regulatory authorities and ethics committees. Each country is solely responsible for granting regulatory approval. The agreement was re
Read more

Coronavirus – Kenya: Update 20 April 2020

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logo11 Positive  7 from our quarantine centres Total 281 Positive cases 2 recoveries, 1 of them a Dr 69 Recoveries  Deaths remain at 14Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved