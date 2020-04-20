APO
Coronavirus: African regulatory agencies, ethics committees to expedite COVID-19 clinical trial reviews

By Africa Press Office

Ghana lifts lockdown on key regions as COVID-19 cases reach 1,042

Ghana on Monday ended a three-week lockdown on two key regions as the west African nation's leader said testing had improved and the measures were having a "severe" impact on the poor.
How have African markets been faring amid the coronavirus pandemic?

Dr. Edoh Kossi Amenounve, President of the African Securities Exchanges Association and CEO of BRVM, joined CNBC Africa to give an update of how the market is fairing during this period and measures put in place to ensure market operations continue normally.
This Rwandan company is helping to produce PPE to fight COVID-19 spread

Cloth masks have been officially recommended by the CDC to help slow the spread of the highly contagious COVID-19 and now Rwanda has required the use of face coverings in public spaces and in multi-family compounds. On the 17th of April a statement was released by the Rwandan FDA, listing a selection of approved companies to manufacture personal protective equipment and product development firm, Fab Lab was on it. CNBC Africa is joined by the GM, Danny Bizimana for more.
National regulatory authorities and national ethics committees from across Africa have agreed to combine their expertise to expedite clinical trial review and approvals for new multinational preventive, diagnostic and therapeutic interventions to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, joint reviews are based on voluntary cooperation between the national regulatory authorities and ethics committees. Each country is solely responsible for granting regulatory approval.

The agreement was reached during a virtual meeting convened by the World Health Organization (WHO) on 1 April 2020 under the platform of the African Vaccines Regulatory Forum (AVAREF), one of the Continental Technical Committees of the African Medicines Regulatory Harmonization Initiative.

AVAREF, established by WHO in 2006, is an informal capacity-building platform aimed at improving the regulatory oversight of interventional clinical trials conducted in Africa. Over the years the platform has demonstrated its value in strengthening regulatory and ethics reviews, promoting harmonized standards and approaches and accelerating the review of vaccines of high public health value – most recently in relation to vaccines against Ebola – among member countries. It has also shed light on the growing complexity of biomedical research, which calls for increased cooperation between partners including donors, researchers, product developers, regulators and the medical ethics community.

The conventional approach to clinical trial regulatory and ethics review is sequential, with each agency reviewing applications without oversight of each other’s inputs. This results in inefficiencies and delays in providing a final response to the sponsor. The approach proposed by AVAREF has already been successfully applied to important vaccines against meningitis, malaria, rotavirus, pneumococcal pneumonia and Ebola and has been extended to other therapeutic interventions. Importantly this process retains country specific requirements so that participating agencies do not compromise protection of its citizens by a top-down approach. A comprehensive AVAREF Strategic Plan that promises longer term efficiency gains via alignment with the African Medicines Regulatory Harmonization objectives has been endorsed by Member States at the AVAREF Assembly in November 2017 in Accra.

COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically reduced the opportunities for face-to-face meetings. Therefore, the Member States of AVAREF agreed to adopt below measures to address this challenge:

An online platform (SharePoint) will be made available for joint reviews of clinical trial applications for preventive, diagnostic and therapeutic interventions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Participating countries (national regulatory authorities, national ethics committees and targeted ethics review boards) will post their queries online for real-time response from sponsors/applicants The secretariat of the AVAREF will convene and coordinate virtual meetings for participating countries to conduct joint reviews of clinical trial applications on COVID-19 Virtual meetings will also be used to discuss pertinent issues on how regulators and ethics committees can better prepare and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic Regulatory authorities and ethics committees can use a separate platform (MedNet) to share information on planned or ongoing clinical trials in their countries A timeline of 10 working days is suggested for processing of clinical trial applications via the joint review pathway where the product is already registered for other indications, and 15 working days for novel products Distributed by APO Group on behalf of WHO Regional Office for Africa.

Op-Ed: Why now is not the time for Africa to mimic rich countries over COVID-19

Here's why e-commerce entrepreneur Mark Doumba believes African countries will overcome COVID-19 with smarter policy responses
Moody’s changes Ghana’s outlook to negative, B3 rating affirmed

Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the Government of Ghana's long-term local and foreign currency issuer and foreign currency senior unsecured bond ratings at B3 and changed the outlook to negative from positive. Derrick Mensah, Portfolio Manager at IC Asset Managers joins CNBC Africa for more.
Rwanda extends COVID-19 lockdown until 30 April

A cabinet meeting, held via video conference and chaired by Rwandan President Paul Kagame, has resolved to extend the country’s existing COVID-19 lockdown for another eleven days, meaning it will now end on 30 April.
How to cope mentally with a COVID-19 lock-down

As Nigeria's lock-down continues, what types of coping mechanisms can Nigerians adopt to stay productive? Dr Otefe Edebi, Consultant Psychiatrist and Psychologist at Gracehill Behavioral Health Services joins CNBC Africa for more.
COVID-19: Nigeria’s cases hit 627 as Ghana lifts lock-down

Nigeria now has 627 confirmed cases of COVID-19, after 86 new cases were announced late on Sunday. This represents the highest amount of cases announced in a day since the index case was confirmed on the 27th of February. Meanwhile, Ghana's president Nana Akufo-Addo has lifted the partial lockdown in the country that lasted three weeks. Winston Osuchukwu, Co-Founder of Trans-Sahara Incorporated joins CNBC Africa for more....
