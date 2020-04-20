APO
Updated:

Coronavirus: CACOVID orders supplies for 400,000 COVID-19 tests to increase Nigeria’s testing capacity

By Africa Press Office

News

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

I’m an incurable optimist! We will adapt to survive COVID-19 says African billionaire Wiese

“It is the worst I could have ever imagined. I mean if somebody had told me such a thing is possible, I would have disputed that.- I don’t think the world has seen anything like it is going through at the moment,”
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

COVID-19: Martin Kingston on how to flatten SA’s recession curve

As South Africa moves to flatten the curve from the COVID-19 pandemic, business says efforts needs to be made to simultaneously flatten the recession curve. Currently the nation awaits President Ramaphosa’s economic recovery plan which is expected to outline how government plans to reignite South Africa’s growth engine again. Business for South Africa’s Martin Kingston joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

Against the Odds with Peace Hyde EP05 hosts Arunma Oteh

Arunma Oteh served as the World Bank as Vice President and Treasurer from September 30th, 2015 to November 30th 2018. As Treasurer, she lead a team that manages assets totalling $200 billion for the World Bank Group, 60 central banks, sovereign wealth funds and other official institutions. She says her remarkable journey breaking glass ceilings in a male dominated industry against all odds. https://www.cnbcafrica.com/category/tv-shows/against-all-odds/...
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

The Private sector-led Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) has ordered for 250,000 supplies for tests and another 150,000 extraction kits to fast-track molecular testing for the deadly coronavirus, noting that the reality of the situation at hand was such that efforts must be put together with no stone left unturned in dealing with the scourge.

The coalition also disclosed that no less than 1.7 million households would benefit from its food relief package as part of complementary efforts to help alleviate the effects of the lockdown and restrictions adopted by governments across the nation.

Briefing newsmen in Lagos on the group's activities in helping the Federal Government halt the spread of the virus, leaders of CACOVID stated that the coalition has set up isolation centers in five states of Lagos, Kano, Rivers, Borno and Enugu as well as FCT, while renovations of hospitals and medical supplies are being carried out in other states.

Chief Executive Officer of Aliko Dangote Foundation (ADF), Zouera Youssoufou explained that all the partners in CACOVID are ready to roll out in all parts of the country having commenced building and equipping of isolation centers in some states.

According to her, there are currently three testing platforms for molecular testing in Nigeria, one of which is the “Open PCR machines”, which the Coalition has ordered for 10 units, with eight laboratories certified to conduct COVID-19 tests.

Ms. Youssoufou said, “Open PCR machine is currently the standard platform. Eight labs in Nigeria are certified to conduct COVID-19 testing; 10 new PCR machines and 150,000 extraction kits have been ordered. The other is Roche Cobus Platform with 6 Machines in Nigeria, each capable of testing 960 tests at a time. Nigeria was on track to receive 38,000 but we have ordered 250,000. 10,000 tests ordered by UNICEF have arrived on Thursday, April 16.

“We also have Cepheid Gene Expert Machines – there are 400 machines installed in the country. 250 are expected to be functional with trained lab technicians. Cepheid has developed a COVID-19 testing cartridge that has received FDA approval, and will begin shipping to Africa in two weeks. We have ordered 250,000 cartridges and expect shipment receipt in two weeks.”

In his remarks, Group Managing Director of Access Bank Plc, Mr. Herbert Wigwe, said the Coalition right from the onset knew the fight against coronavirus was not going to be easy but would require collaborative efforts of all.

He said the CACOVID-19 is approaching the fight against the virus from three levels, “One, it was clear from beginning that no one institution can go it alone, so we solicit everybody’s cooperation in tackling this scourge. Two, while several measures are being taken to stop the spread, including lockdowns, restriction, social distancing, there is the need to address the hunger. How do we cater for the feeding needs of the people if these measures are to be effective?” 

Wigwe explained that the third level was the thought leadership aspect of the plan which is to tackle the post-pandemic aspect. According to him, “a lot of businesses have been badly affected and economies have been disrupted. How do we get them back to life after we might have defeated the coronavirus?” 

The Access Bank GMD explained the modalities to be adopted to get the food relief materials to the targeted households, pointing out that it would be done from the bottom of the pyramid, which is the 774 local government areas where the CACOVID partners would be assigned to deliver the materials.

He said he was optimistic that the food relief materials would reach all intended beneficiaries because, according to him, it was a path that has already been trodden by Aliko Dangote Foundation, which has been distributing foods to the vulnerable in the states and has been achieving results. 

Also, responding during the briefing, the Chief Executive Officer, MTN Nigeria, Mr. Ferdi Moolman urged other private sector organisations which are yet to identify with CACOVID in the onerous task to join hands and make their modest contributions.

Justifying why no organisation could afford to stay aloof, Mr. Moolman said the whole world is not at peace presently and every nation is on its own fighting the battle of COVID-19.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Dangote Group.

Previous articleCOVID-19: Martin Kingston on how to flatten SA’s recession curve
Next articleOp-Ed: Africa’s lockdown nightmare
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Op-Ed: Why now is not the time for Africa to mimic rich countries over COVID-19

Here's why e-commerce entrepreneur Mark Doumba believes African countries will overcome COVID-19 with smarter policy responses
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

CEO Interviews

Why SARB should step in to save SA companies that are too big to fail

CNBC Africa -
While some say South Africa’s government has moved swiftly in tackling the coronavirus pandemic, others say it should be doing more. Interventions by the Reserve Bank could also be increased to include rescuing big companies deemed too big to fail. That’s according to economists, including Alexander Forbes, Chief Economist, Isaah Mhlanga who joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Analyst Interviews

Nedbank Private Wealth on investing in COVID-19 uncertainty

CNBC Africa -
With COVID-19 plunging the world into deep recession and tanking global stock markets, what should you be doing with your investments in these times of uncertainty? Andrew Mackenzie, Head of Portfolio Management at Nedbank Private Wealth joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Coronavirus

COVID-19: What the G20 debt relief agreement means for Africa

CNBC Africa -
The G20 recently agreed to suspend debt service payments for the world’s poorest countries to support them in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Economic Analyst, Ted Kaberuka joins CNBC Africa to discuss this measure that will be effective on May 1.
Read more
Coronavirus

Ghana lifts lockdown on key regions as COVID-19 cases reach 1,042

CNBC Africa -
Ghana on Monday ended a three-week lockdown on two key regions as the west African nation's leader said testing had improved and the measures were having a "severe" impact on the poor.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus: African regulatory agencies, ethics committees to expedite COVID-19 clinical trial reviews

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoNational regulatory authorities and national ethics committees from across Africa have agreed to combine their expertise to expedite clinical trial review and approvals for new multinational preventive, diagnostic and therapeutic interventions to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, joint reviews are based on voluntary cooperation between the national regulatory authorities and ethics committees. Each country is solely responsible for granting regulatory approval. The agreement was re
Read more

Coronavirus – Kenya: Update 20 April 2020

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logo11 Positive  7 from our quarantine centres Total 281 Positive cases 2 recoveries, 1 of them a Dr 69 Recoveries  Deaths remain at 14Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
Read more

Coronavirus – South Sudan: COVID-19 task force in Wau encourages internally displaced people to leave protection site

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe high-level COVID-19 task force in Western Bahr el Ghazal has met with representatives of the internally displaced people staying at the Wau protection of civilians site of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan to discuss way of preventing the spread of the virus. A key conclusion is that further decongestion of the densely populated site will greatly contribute to making social distancing, a crucial precautionary measure, feasible. ‘’I left (the protection si
Read more

Merck Foundation in partnership Ghana First Lady support casual and daily workers affected by Coronavirus lockdown

APO Africa Press Office -
Merck Foundation (www.Merck-Foundation.com), the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany together with H.E. REBECCA AKUFO-ADDO, The First Lady of Ghana and her Foundation presented boxes of relief items to more than 1000 persons living with disabilities, people living with HIV/ AIDS and casual and daily workers with special focus on women who are most affected by the Coronavirus (COVID -19) lockdown, to curb its spread in Ghana. The boxes which contain rice, cooking oil, milo, sugar, mil
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved