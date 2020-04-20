APO
Updated:

Coronavirus – Central African Republic: IMF Executive Board Approves a US$38 Million Disbursement to the Central African Republic to Address the COVID-19 Pandemic

By Africa Press Office

News

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

I’m an incurable optimist! We will adapt to survive COVID-19 says African billionaire Wiese

“It is the worst I could have ever imagined. I mean if somebody had told me such a thing is possible, I would have disputed that.- I don’t think the world has seen anything like it is going through at the moment,”
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

COVID-19: Martin Kingston on how to flatten SA’s recession curve

As South Africa moves to flatten the curve from the COVID-19 pandemic, business says efforts needs to be made to simultaneously flatten the recession curve. Currently the nation awaits President Ramaphosa’s economic recovery plan which is expected to outline how government plans to reignite South Africa’s growth engine again. Business for South Africa’s Martin Kingston joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

Against the Odds with Peace Hyde EP05 hosts Arunma Oteh

Arunma Oteh served as the World Bank as Vice President and Treasurer from September 30th, 2015 to November 30th 2018. As Treasurer, she lead a team that manages assets totalling $200 billion for the World Bank Group, 60 central banks, sovereign wealth funds and other official institutions. She says her remarkable journey breaking glass ceilings in a male dominated industry against all odds. https://www.cnbcafrica.com/category/tv-shows/against-all-odds/...
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

If not contained, the pandemic could have a considerable economic and social impact on the Central African Republic, a fragile state with limited existing capacity to contain it; To address the urgent balance-of-payments needs, the IMF approved US$38 million emergency assistance for the Central African Republic under the Rapid Credit Facility. The country will also benefit from IMF debt service relief under the Catastrophe Containment and Relief Trust; The authorities have acted fast by preparing, in collaboration with the WHO, a response plan to strengthen the national health system and by implementing measures to help contain the COVID-19 spread and mitigate its impact on the economy.

The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved today a disbursement under the Rapid Credit Facility (RCF) equivalent to SDR 27.85 million (US$38 million, 25 percent of quota) to help the Central African Republic (C.A.R.) meet the urgent balance of payments needs stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

C.A.R. has also benefited from the IMF Executive Board decision of April 13, 2020 to provide debt service relief to all countries eligible for support from the International Development Association (IDA) in the form of grant assistance under the Catastrophe Containment window of the Catastrophe Containment and Relief Trust (CCRT). As a result, C.A.R. will receive relief from the CCRT on debt service falling due to the IMF in the next 6 months (about US$4 million). This relief could be extended for up to 2 years, subject to the availability of resources under the CCRT.

If not contained, the COVID-19 pandemic could have a considerable economic and social impact on the C.A.R. The sharp global economic downturn and border closures with neighboring countries have already led to a significant reduction in economic activity, with sectors such as commodity exports, trade, and construction particularly hard-hit.

The authorities have acted fast to prevent the spread of the pandemic by setting up preventive measures and designing a response plan, in collaboration with the WHO. The plan aims at: (i) providing medical care of confirmed cases; (ii) improving monitoring system for the country’s main points of entry and; (iii) strengthening the capacity of medical staff and facilities. IMF financing will help preserve fiscal sustainability and catalyze further assistance from the international community, in the form of grants.

The IMF continues to monitor C.A.R.’s situation closely and stands ready to provide policy advice and further support as needed.

Following the Executive Board’s discussion on C.A.R., Mr. Mitsuhiro Furusawa, Deputy Managing Director and Acting Chair, issued the following statement:

“The global COVID-19 crisis is expected to have a considerable economic and social impact on the Central African Republic (C.A.R.), a fragile country with a volatile security environment, limited administrative capacity, and weak governance. The outbreak will likely affect C.A.R.’s economy both directly, as containment measures impact domestic demand and disrupt supply and trade, and indirectly, as the marked slowdown in economic activity worldwide will affect demand for C.A.R.’s commodity exports. Along with a decline in financial flows, the latter will create substantial urgent external financing needs.

“To limit the pandemic’s human and economic impact, the authorities have adopted measures— including border closures, school closings, and prolonged curfews—to contain its spread and prepared, in collaboration with the World Health Organization, a response plan to strengthen the health system’s capacity. In addition, the regional central bank and banking commission are taking steps to support growth and preserve financial sector stability.

“A temporary widening of the budget deficit is warranted in the short term to allow for the implementation of the response plan while continuing to meet C.A.R.’s considerable social, infrastructure, and security needs. The IMF’s emergency financial support under the Rapid Credit Facility, along with the additional donor grant financing it will help to catalyze, will address C.A.R.’s urgent balance of payments needs while supporting this temporary fiscal loosening. The recent approval of debt service relief for C.A.R. under the Catastrophe Containment and Relief Trust (CCRT) will also play an important role in freeing up resources to cope with the pandemic.

“The implementation of the policies and structural reforms to which the authorities committed under the ECF arrangement adopted in December remains key to ensuring macroeconomic stability and debt sustainability and restoring sustained inclusive growth. Additional external support, preferably in the form of grants, is also urgently required to meet C.A.R.’s elevated financing needs and ease the financial burden of the pandemic. These are also essential to the authorities’ efforts to restore peace and prosperity in the country.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Previous articleCoronavirus – Mauritania: UAE Sends Medical Aid to Mauritania in Fight Against COVID-19
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Op-Ed: Why now is not the time for Africa to mimic rich countries over COVID-19

Here's why e-commerce entrepreneur Mark Doumba believes African countries will overcome COVID-19 with smarter policy responses
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

CEO Interviews

Why SARB should step in to save SA companies that are too big to fail

CNBC Africa -
While some say South Africa’s government has moved swiftly in tackling the coronavirus pandemic, others say it should be doing more. Interventions by the Reserve Bank could also be increased to include rescuing big companies deemed too big to fail. That’s according to economists, including Alexander Forbes, Chief Economist, Isaah Mhlanga who joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Analyst Interviews

Nedbank Private Wealth on investing in COVID-19 uncertainty

CNBC Africa -
With COVID-19 plunging the world into deep recession and tanking global stock markets, what should you be doing with your investments in these times of uncertainty? Andrew Mackenzie, Head of Portfolio Management at Nedbank Private Wealth joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Coronavirus

COVID-19: What the G20 debt relief agreement means for Africa

CNBC Africa -
The G20 recently agreed to suspend debt service payments for the world’s poorest countries to support them in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Economic Analyst, Ted Kaberuka joins CNBC Africa to discuss this measure that will be effective on May 1.
Read more
Coronavirus

Ghana lifts lockdown on key regions as COVID-19 cases reach 1,042

CNBC Africa -
Ghana on Monday ended a three-week lockdown on two key regions as the west African nation's leader said testing had improved and the measures were having a "severe" impact on the poor.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus – Mauritania: UAE Sends Medical Aid to Mauritania in Fight Against COVID-19

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe United Arab Emirates has sent a plane carrying 18 metric tons of medical and food aid to the Islamic Republic of Mauritania as a gesture of solidarity in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The shipment, which contained testing kits, medical devices, and food supplies, will assist approximately 10,000 healthcare workers in Mauritania as they work to contain the spread of COVID-19. Commenting on the delivery, His Excellency Hamad Ghanim Hamad Al Mehairi, UAE Ambass
Read more

Coronavirus: African Union and International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) to Advance Renewables in Response to Covid-19

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe African Union Commission (AUC) and the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) have agreed to work closely to advance renewable energy across the continent to bolster Africa’s response to Covid-19. The two organisations will focus on innovative solutions to drive the development of renewable energy including decentralised systems, and to increase access to energy across the continent.  The cooperation aims to bolster Africa’s response to the pandemic
Read more

2020 Africa Shared Value Leadership e-Summit to discuss COVID-19 business challenges

APO Africa Press Office -
A network of African purpose-led Shared Value companies and leaders will participate in the continent’s first ever virtual Shared Value Leadership event from 2-5 June 2020. Digital conversations will focus on challenges faced by business in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, in particular how business has had to adapt and the economic recovery outlook for the region. Titled Beyond Borders: 2020 Africa Shared Value Leadership eSummit, this virtual event is aimed at creating a platfo
Read more

Coronavirus: CACOVID orders supplies for 400,000 COVID-19 tests to increase Nigeria’s testing capacity

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe Private sector-led Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) has ordered for 250,000 supplies for tests and another 150,000 extraction kits to fast-track molecular testing for the deadly coronavirus, noting that the reality of the situation at hand was such that efforts must be put together with no stone left unturned in dealing with the scourge. The coalition also disclosed that no less than 1.7 million households would benefit from its food relief package as part of complement
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved