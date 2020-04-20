Coronavirus – Kenya: COVID-19 situation in Mombasa

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
COVID-19 situation in Mombasa:
Nyali Kesi: 11 Mvita: 7 Kisauni: 7 Changamwe: 2 Bamburi: 2 Beach Road: 1 Mamba Village: 1 Mogadishu: 1 Mkomani-Tamarind: 1 Maweni-Kongowea: 1 Twiga Road: 1 Umoja: 1
#KomeshaCorona update
