Coronavirus – Mauritania: UAE Sends Medical Aid to Mauritania in Fight Against COVID-19

By Africa Press Office

The United Arab Emirates has sent a plane carrying 18 metric tons of medical and food aid to the Islamic Republic of Mauritania as a gesture of solidarity in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The shipment, which contained testing kits, medical devices, and food supplies, will assist approximately 10,000 healthcare workers in Mauritania as they work to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Commenting on the delivery, His Excellency Hamad Ghanim Hamad Al Mehairi, UAE Ambassador to Mauritania, remarked: “While the world faces extraordinary challenges, such hardship provides an opportunity to embrace unity and cooperation as never seen before.”

“This aid approach by the UAE, which prioritizes critical assistance to those exhibiting pressing need, aims to ensure that no one is left behind,” His Excellency added.

UAE aid to Mauritania comes within the framework of the country’s ongoing efforts to assist other nations in their counter-COVID-19 campaigns.

On April 15, Director-General of the World Health Organization Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus praised such efforts, nothing: “I would like to thank the African Union, the governments of the United Arab Emirates and Ethiopia, the Jack Ma Foundation, and all our partners for their solidarity with African countries at this critical moment in history.”

To date, the UAE has sent more than 239 metric tons of aid to over 22 countries, benefiting approximately 240,000 medical professionals in the process.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Arab Emirates Ministry of Foreign Affairs & International Coperation.

