Coronavirus – Nigeria: The breakdown of cases by state in Nigeria (19-04-2020)

As at 11:50 pm 19th April, the breakdown of cases by state is:

Lagos – 376 FCT – 88 Kano – 36 Osun – 20 Oyo – 16 Edo – 15 Ogun – 12 Kwara – 9 Katsina – 12 Bauchi – 7 Kaduna – 6 Akwa Ibom – 9 Delta – 4 Ekiti – 3 Ondo – 3 Enugu – 2 Rivers – 2 Niger – 2 Benue – 1 Anambra – 1 Borno – 1 Jigawa – 2

