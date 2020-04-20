APO
Updated:

Coronavirus – Nigeria: The breakdown of cases by state in Nigeria (19-04-2020)

By Africa Press Office

News

International NewsCNBC -

China And South Korea Offer A Glimpse At Life After Shelter-In-Place

Following two months of draconian social distancing measures due to coronavirus, citizens in China are able go out to the mall and to get a haircut. In Wuhan, considered to be the epicenter of the pandemic, public buses and the subway are finally run
Read more
International NewsCNBC -

What is helicopter money? | CNBC Explains

In the midst of the fear and disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic, some citizens may be about to receive a welcome surprise in the form of free money, also known as “helicopter money.” CNBC’s Silvia Amaro explains why central banks and politicians are considering this rare measure to keep economies moving. ----- Subscribe to us on YouTube: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM Subscribe to CNBC International TV on YouTube: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz Like our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CNBCi...
Read more
International NewsCNBC -

Why Coronavirus Is Unlikely To Lead To Martial Law In The U.S.

Martial law is essentially the replacement of civilian government by the military. Some fear coronavirus may be used as an excuse to limit civil liberties in America. Others say the declaration of martial law would be ineffective in combating the dis
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

As at 11:50 pm 19th April, the breakdown of cases by state is:

Lagos – 376 FCT – 88 Kano – 36 Osun – 20 Oyo – 16 Edo – 15 Ogun – 12 Kwara – 9 Katsina – 12 Bauchi – 7 Kaduna – 6 Akwa Ibom – 9 Delta – 4 Ekiti – 3 Ondo – 3 Enugu – 2 Rivers – 2 Niger – 2 Benue – 1 Anambra – 1 Borno – 1 Jigawa – 2

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Previous articleCoronavirus – Nigeria: 627 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria
Next articleCoronavirus – South Africa: 2 more COVID-19 related deaths
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Op-Ed: Why now is not the time for Africa to mimic rich countries over COVID-19

Here's why e-commerce entrepreneur Mark Doumba believes African countries will overcome COVID-19 with smarter policy responses
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

CEO Interviews

Old Mutual’s Iain Williams gives updates on R4bn COVID-19 cover

CNBC Africa -
It’s been just over a week since Old Mutual announced its R4 billion cover for healthcare practitioners working during COVID-19. Since then, there have been several cases of health care workers at hospitals like Netcare and Mediclinic who have contracted the novel coronavirus. Old Mutual interim CEO, Iain Williams joins CNBC Africa for an update of how the cover has been used so far?
Read more
CEO Interviews

Zeder CEO on post COVID-19 investment opportunities

CNBC Africa -
Zeder has rewarded its shareholders with a special dividend of 230 cents thanks to the R6.4 billion it received from disposing of its investment in Pioneer Foods to PepsiCo. The agribusiness also used the money to pay down debt but has warned its unclear how COVID-19 will affect the business. Zeder CEO, Norman Celliers spoke to CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
CEO Interviews

How employers are treating salaries and leave during the COVID-19 lock-down

CNBC Africa -
Not all companies have continued to pay employees their full salaries during South Africa’s lock-down. Some have reduced staff wages to cut cost during the extended lock-down while others have told workers to deduct time spent at home during the lock-down from their annual leave. Morag Phillips, Director at 21st Century Pay Solutions joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Closing Bell West Africa

Moody’s affirms Nigeria’s B2 ratings, maintains negative outlook

CNBC Africa -
Moody’s says the rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak and related oil price shocks are creating an unprecedented credit shock across a wide range of regions and markets adding that for Nigeria, these shocks has amplified existing credit vulnerabilities both over the immediate and longer term. Aurelien Mali, Vice President and Sovereign Analyst at Moody’s joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus – Kenya: 13,239 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in Kenya

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logo- A total of 2,661 contacts have been monitored. - 2,047 have been discharged. - 614 contacts are being followed. - A total of 13,239 samples have been tested so far. #KomeshaCorona Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
Read more

Coronavirus – South Africa: 2 more COVID-19 related deaths

APO Africa Press Office -
Today we regrettably report 2 more #COVID19 related deaths. Similar to yesterday, these are from KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape. We convey our condolences to the families and also appreciate the committed health workers who were treating the deceased patients. #KeepSASafeDistributed by APO Group on behalf of National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa (NICD).Media filesDownload logo
Read more

Coronavirus – Nigeria: 627 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria

APO Africa Press Office -
Eighty-six new cases of #COVID19 have been reported; 70 in Lagos 7 in FCT 3 in Katsina 3 in Akwa Ibom 1 in Jigawa 1 in Bauchi 1 in Borno As at 11:50 pm 19th April there are 627 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Discharged: 170 Deaths: 21Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).Media filesDownload logo
Read more

UN Goodwill Ambassadors Idris and Sabrina Elba launch appeal for International Fund for Agricultural Development&apos;s (IFAD) $200 million coronavirus relief fund for rural communities

APO Africa Press Office -
Actor, filmmaker and humanitarian Idris Elba and actress, model and activist Sabrina Dhowre Elba today launched a new global coronavirus relief fund on behalf of the United Nations’ International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) (www.IFAD.org) to prevent economic shocks caused by the COVID-19 pandemic from triggering a global hunger and food crisis. With US$40 million in seed money from IFAD, the multi-donor COVID-19 Rural Poor Stimulus Facility (https://www.ifad.org/en/rpsf) ai
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved