Sierra Leone has recorded eight (8) new cases bringing the tntal number of positive confirmed cases of COViD-19 to -13.

Six (G) COVID-19 patients were discharged yesterday to go home after meeting the criteria of testing negative to the two tests conducted 24 hours apart.

There is no death reported.The 37 COVID-19 confirmed cases currently under observation are being managed in isolation centers. All are In a stable condition.

The total number of persons quarantined is 567, and 1,050 have been discharged from quarantine.

Members of the public are encouraged to call 117 if you have fever, tiredness and cough. Members of the public Including Transport operators, Motor Drivers, Kekeh and Okada riders are strongly advised to always wear cloth facemasks in all public spaces including government offices, hospitals, and markets places.

The use of cloth face masks together with other preventive action can help reduce the Spread of COVID-19.

GOSl will like to commend those individuals and organizations that have been providing doth face masks free of charge to members of the public and would like to encourage others to do likewise. Enforcement mechanisms will soon be put in place, so everyone is advised to make an effort to secure a doth face mask.

The Public is also further encouraged to continue to frequently wash their hands with soap and water or use hand sanitizer; avoid touching one's eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands; rough or sneeze into their upper arm or sleeve; and avoid close rontnrt (arms stretched length) from others, especially in crowded areas.

The public is encouraged to take good care of their health to help protect against COVID-19. Take children for markiate and go to the hospital for Antenatal Care (ANC), safe delivery, malaria testing and treatment, and other regular care. Hospitals remain the safest places to go for health checks, treatment, and care.

