APO
Updated:

Coronavirus – Somalia: COVID-19 Impact Update No.2 (As of 20 April 2020)

By Africa Press Office

News

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

I’m an incurable optimist! We will adapt to survive COVID-19 says African billionaire Wiese

“It is the worst I could have ever imagined. I mean if somebody had told me such a thing is possible, I would have disputed that.- I don’t think the world has seen anything like it is going through at the moment,”
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

COVID-19: Martin Kingston on how to flatten SA’s recession curve

As South Africa moves to flatten the curve from the COVID-19 pandemic, business says efforts needs to be made to simultaneously flatten the recession curve. Currently the nation awaits President Ramaphosa’s economic recovery plan which is expected to outline how government plans to reignite South Africa’s growth engine again. Business for South Africa’s Martin Kingston joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

Against the Odds with Peace Hyde EP05 hosts Arunma Oteh

Arunma Oteh served as the World Bank as Vice President and Treasurer from September 30th, 2015 to November 30th 2018. As Treasurer, she lead a team that manages assets totalling $200 billion for the World Bank Group, 60 central banks, sovereign wealth funds and other official institutions. She says her remarkable journey breaking glass ceilings in a male dominated industry against all odds. https://www.cnbcafrica.com/category/tv-shows/against-all-odds/...
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

Highlights

240 Tests done in Somalia

46 People in Quarantine

164 Confirmed Cases

7 Reported Fatalities

2 Recovered Cases

14 Isolation Facilities

Download Report: https://bit.ly/3bmtpOk

Situation Overview

The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Somalia spiked, pushing the total number of confirmed cases since 16 March to 164. The cases include 15 health workers, some of whom are staff of the Ministry of Health and Human Services.

Most of the cases are in Mogadishu but there are five in Somaliland; and two in Kismayo in Jubaland, including one an internally displaced person (IDP). Seven fatalities and two recoveries have been reported thus far. The majority of the cases, including the first fatality, have no travel history signifying local transmission of COVID-19 and WHO says further transmission of the virus can be expected. There is an increased risk that cases may go undetected or undiagnosed if community transmission begins and becomes widespread. The impact on the 2.6 million IDPs living in more than 2,000 crowded settlements with limited access to health and water, sanitation and hygiene services would be catastrophic.

Progress is being made on in-country testing. This past week, Somalia received COVID-19 testing equipment and 240 tests have been conducted as of 18 April. In additon, there are substantial efforts from international partners to support the preparedness and response efforts. Somalia recently cleared its arrears with the International Development Association and will benefit from the World Bank Group’s US$14 billion global package of fast-track financing to assist companies and countries in their efforts to prevent, detect and respond to COVID-19. However, additional resources will be required to meet current and new humanitarian challenges brought by possible further spread of the pandemic.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

Previous articleCoronavirus – Sierra Leone: Status Update for COVID-19 (20 April 2020, Time: 11:00)
Next articleCoronavirus – Zambia: Status Update 20 April 2020
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Op-Ed: Why now is not the time for Africa to mimic rich countries over COVID-19

Here's why e-commerce entrepreneur Mark Doumba believes African countries will overcome COVID-19 with smarter policy responses
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

CEO Interviews

Why SARB should step in to save SA companies that are too big to fail

CNBC Africa -
While some say South Africa’s government has moved swiftly in tackling the coronavirus pandemic, others say it should be doing more. Interventions by the Reserve Bank could also be increased to include rescuing big companies deemed too big to fail. That’s according to economists, including Alexander Forbes, Chief Economist, Isaah Mhlanga who joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Analyst Interviews

Nedbank Private Wealth on investing in COVID-19 uncertainty

CNBC Africa -
With COVID-19 plunging the world into deep recession and tanking global stock markets, what should you be doing with your investments in these times of uncertainty? Andrew Mackenzie, Head of Portfolio Management at Nedbank Private Wealth joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Coronavirus

COVID-19: What the G20 debt relief agreement means for Africa

CNBC Africa -
The G20 recently agreed to suspend debt service payments for the world’s poorest countries to support them in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Economic Analyst, Ted Kaberuka joins CNBC Africa to discuss this measure that will be effective on May 1.
Read more
Coronavirus

Ghana lifts lockdown on key regions as COVID-19 cases reach 1,042

CNBC Africa -
Ghana on Monday ended a three-week lockdown on two key regions as the west African nation's leader said testing had improved and the measures were having a "severe" impact on the poor.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus – Central African Republic: IMF Executive Board Approves a US$38 Million Disbursement to the Central African Republic to Address the COVID-19 Pandemic

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoIf not contained, the pandemic could have a considerable economic and social impact on the Central African Republic, a fragile state with limited existing capacity to contain it; To address the urgent balance-of-payments needs, the IMF approved US$38 million emergency assistance for the Central African Republic under the Rapid Credit Facility. The country will also benefit from IMF debt service relief under the Catastrophe Containment and Relief Trust; The authorities have acted fas
Read more

Coronavirus – Mauritania: UAE Sends Medical Aid to Mauritania in Fight Against COVID-19

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe United Arab Emirates has sent a plane carrying 18 metric tons of medical and food aid to the Islamic Republic of Mauritania as a gesture of solidarity in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The shipment, which contained testing kits, medical devices, and food supplies, will assist approximately 10,000 healthcare workers in Mauritania as they work to contain the spread of COVID-19. Commenting on the delivery, His Excellency Hamad Ghanim Hamad Al Mehairi, UAE Ambass
Read more

Coronavirus: African Union and International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) to Advance Renewables in Response to Covid-19

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe African Union Commission (AUC) and the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) have agreed to work closely to advance renewable energy across the continent to bolster Africa’s response to Covid-19. The two organisations will focus on innovative solutions to drive the development of renewable energy including decentralised systems, and to increase access to energy across the continent.  The cooperation aims to bolster Africa’s response to the pandemic
Read more

2020 Africa Shared Value Leadership e-Summit to discuss COVID-19 business challenges

APO Africa Press Office -
A network of African purpose-led Shared Value companies and leaders will participate in the continent’s first ever virtual Shared Value Leadership event from 2-5 June 2020. Digital conversations will focus on challenges faced by business in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, in particular how business has had to adapt and the economic recovery outlook for the region. Titled Beyond Borders: 2020 Africa Shared Value Leadership eSummit, this virtual event is aimed at creating a platfo
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved