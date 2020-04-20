Coronavirus – South Africa: 2 more COVID-19 related deaths

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Today we regrettably report 2 more #COVID19 related deaths. Similar to yesterday, these are from KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape. We convey our condolences to the families and also appreciate the committed health workers who were treating the deceased patients. #KeepSASafe

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa (NICD).Media filesDownload logo