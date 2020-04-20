Coronavirus – South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize confirms total of 3158 cases of Coronavirus COVID-19

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
As at today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 3158.
The total number of tests conducted to date is 114711.
The provincial breakdown is as follows:
GAUTENG: 1148
WESTERN CAPE: 868
KWAZULU – NATAL: 617
EASTERN CAPE: 293
FREE STATE: 100
LIMPOPO: 27
NORTH WEST: 24
MPUMALANGA: 23
NORTHERN CAPE: 16
UNALLOCATED: 42
Reporting of confirmed deaths
Today we regrettably report 2 more COVID-19 related deaths. Similar to yesterday, these are from KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape. This brings the total death toll to 54 today.
We convey our condolences to the families and also appreciate the committed health workers who were treating the deceased patients.
