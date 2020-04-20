Coronavirus – Uganda: Confirmed cases of COVID-19 stand at 55 in Uganda (19-04-2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

– 1,126 samples tested negative for COVID-19.

– 837 samples were from truck drivers at border points.

– 289 samples were from individuals under institutional quarantine and contacts to confirmed cases.

– Confirmed cases of COVID-19 stand at 55 in Uganda.

– Total COVID-19 recoveries: 22.

