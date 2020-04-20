Ecobank Group contributes about US$ 3million across its Africa footprint to support the fight against COVID-19

APO
Ghana lifts lockdown on key regions as COVID-19 cases reach 1,042

Ghana on Monday ended a three-week lockdown on two key regions as the west African nation's leader said testing had improved and the measures were having a "severe" impact on the poor.
VideosCNBC Africa -

How have African markets been faring amid the coronavirus pandemic?

Dr. Edoh Kossi Amenounve, President of the African Securities Exchanges Association and CEO of BRVM, joined CNBC Africa to give an update of how the market is fairing during this period and measures put in place to ensure market operations continue normally.
VideosCNBC Africa -

This Rwandan company is helping to produce PPE to fight COVID-19 spread

Cloth masks have been officially recommended by the CDC to help slow the spread of the highly contagious COVID-19 and now Rwanda has required the use of face coverings in public spaces and in multi-family compounds. On the 17th of April a statement was released by the Rwandan FDA, listing a selection of approved companies to manufacture personal protective equipment and product development firm, Fab Lab was on it. CNBC Africa is joined by the GM, Danny Bizimana for more.
Ecobank Group (www.Ecobank.com), the Pan African Bank, has contributed about US$3 million to the fight against COVID-19 across its footprint in Africa. In line with its commitment to the continent, various contributions were made to support the efforts of governments, the World Health Organization as well as the private sector in alleviating the effect of the pandemic on the most vulnerable on the continent. 

With our knowledge of Africa, and to compliment various government efforts, we provided support in form of cash, healthcare equipment and supplies, strong and sustained awareness campaigns while also using our digital platform to provide cash to some vulnerable members of our societies, amongst others.

Ade AYEYEMI, Group CEO, Ecobank Group said: “Covid-19 is a major global threat adversely affecting all countries and our home, Africa, is particularly vulnerable. We believe in the importance of creating awareness in our communities, while also empowering them to protect themselves and their families as we battle the pandemic. We are particularly mindful of the needs of our communities and therefore focused on these to ensure positive impact both in our urban and rural areas. “

“We are also paying attention to the effect of the COVID-19 outbreak on our various customers and have taken the decision to alleviate some of the adverse impact by making some bank charges free on our digital channels.  We will continue to anticipate situations that may require our support as developments evolve. “Ade AYEYEMI added.

At Ecobank, the health and well-being of our staff and customers are our priority and we are closely following guidance from the World Health Organisation, governments and health agencies. We are encouraging virtual/remote working, wherever possible and have since suspended physical gatherings, observing the required social and physical distancing in offices and branches which are open while also ensuring branches and ATMs are regularly disinfected across our network. We continue to promote good hygiene and health measures within our offices and externally using our social media platforms to sensitize the public on preventive measures needed at this critical period.

Ecobank’s ATMs and call centres remain open 24/7 and full range of banking services are available via our digital platforms for all category of customers. Ecobank Mobile and Ecobank Online for the Consumer Bank customers, Ecobank Omni Lite for our Commercial Bank customers and Ecobank Omni for our Corporate and Investment Bank customers.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ecobank.

Media Contact: Christiane Bossom Group Communications Manager Email: [email protected] Tel: +228 22 21 03 03 

About Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (‘ETI’ or ‘The Group’): Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (‘ETI’) (www.Ecobank.com) is the parent company of the Ecobank Group, the leading independent pan-African banking group. The Ecobank Group employs over 15,000 people and serves about 20 million customers in the consumer, commercial and corporate banking sectors across 33 African countries. The Group has a banking license in France and representative offices in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia; Johannesburg, South Africa; Beijing, China; London, the UK and Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. The Group offers a full suite of banking products, services and solutions including bank and deposit accounts, loans, cash management, advisory, trade, securities, wealth and asset management. ETI is listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchanges in Lagos, the Ghana Stock Exchange in Accra, and the Bourse Régionale des Valeurs Mobilières in Abidjan. For further information please visit www.Ecobank.com

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Op-Ed: Why now is not the time for Africa to mimic rich countries over COVID-19

Here's why e-commerce entrepreneur Mark Doumba believes African countries will overcome COVID-19 with smarter policy responses
