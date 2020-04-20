APO
Updated:

Voice from ‘CEOs’: CAMON 15 Premier – the true camera Phone with ultra clear and night shot

By Africa Press Office

News

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

I’m an incurable optimist! We will adapt to survive COVID-19 says African billionaire Wiese

“It is the worst I could have ever imagined. I mean if somebody had told me such a thing is possible, I would have disputed that.- I don’t think the world has seen anything like it is going through at the moment,”
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

COVID-19: Martin Kingston on how to flatten SA’s recession curve

As South Africa moves to flatten the curve from the COVID-19 pandemic, business says efforts needs to be made to simultaneously flatten the recession curve. Currently the nation awaits President Ramaphosa’s economic recovery plan which is expected to outline how government plans to reignite South Africa’s growth engine again. Business for South Africa’s Martin Kingston joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

Against the Odds with Peace Hyde EP05 hosts Arunma Oteh

Arunma Oteh served as the World Bank as Vice President and Treasurer from September 30th, 2015 to November 30th 2018. As Treasurer, she lead a team that manages assets totalling $200 billion for the World Bank Group, 60 central banks, sovereign wealth funds and other official institutions. She says her remarkable journey breaking glass ceilings in a male dominated industry against all odds. https://www.cnbcafrica.com/category/tv-shows/against-all-odds/...
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

It’s been a few days since TECNO Mobile (www.TECNOMobile.com) gave a select group of 300 Camera Experience Officers the chance to try out the brand-new CAMON 15 series smartphone, now the ‘CEOs’ have finished their experience period. This evet has raised heated discussion among photography and technology fans about the persuasive performance of CAMON 15. Feedbacks from ‘CEOs’ are all tend to be surprisingly positive. 

Selected with the help of TECNO’s fans on social media for their knack at capturing stunning photos, these Camera Experience Officers, or ‘CEOs’ for short, are a core group of fans chosen to pilot what promises to be TECNO’s highest-performing smartphone camera. As well as helping showcase what this latest addition to the CAMON lineup offers, involving them is also giving us the chance to hear back from real users on how well the camera lives up to its promise.

So far, it looks like a smart choice for TECNO, with first impressions of this much-anticipated new phone ringing positive.

300 talented impressions converge

For everyone anticipating the CAMON 15, having 300 ‘CEOs’ means having 300 unique insights on a host of new features, from 64-megapixel ultra-high resolution to AI-powered camera modes like Super Night Mode.

According to one ‘CEO’, the CAMON 15’s true distinction is its night shot capabilities, transforming the challenges of low-light or even super-dark scenes into an effortless pleasure.

In her own words, “It really lets each individual element of a night shot scenario show through without getting lost in the shadows. Instead of the usual dimness, there is a special glow to these photos, which makes night shots an opportunity to be really artistic with a scene.”

For those who like to focus on human subjects when they have the camera out, another ‘CEO’ impression about the AI Beauty Shooting feature is likely to pique interest.

“When you want to capture people in dynamic photos that highlight their features, AI camera features are the edge you need. That’s something the CAMON 15 has plenty of, and I really appreciate how AI Beauty Shooting can help accentuate a subject’s natural features to deliver a truly stunning portrait of them.”

What comes up over and over, though, is the CAMON 15’s Ultra HD capabilities.    

“With quad cameras becoming a more common feature on smartphones, this one still manages to blow me away. When it comes to sheer power and zoom, it’s all about the 64-MP main camera, but the AI Lens camera adds so much finish, with support for all types of scenarios,” one ‘CEO’ with an impressive portfolio of CAMON 15 shots to show for it reported.

Zooming out on the CAMON 15

Firsthand user reports are always valuable, and TECNO has gone further than most brands in seeking out opinions from people who really know how to get the most out of a smart camera.

That means getting 8x zoom not just when you’re shooting but afterward as well, letting you scale up your shots without losing even the tiniest details.

With a powerful Sony 64-MP smart camera and a whole regime of supporting features, the CAMON 15 has plenty to boast of on its own. Even getting 8x zoom not just when you’re shooting but afterward as well, the details are still marvelously clear. Scale up your shots without losing even the tiniest details.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of TECNO Mobile.

Previous articleI’m an incurable optimist! We will adapt to survive COVID-19 says African billionaire Wiese
Next articleFrom selling fish to a making a fortune in Africa – farewell the king of the property castle
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Op-Ed: Why now is not the time for Africa to mimic rich countries over COVID-19

Here's why e-commerce entrepreneur Mark Doumba believes African countries will overcome COVID-19 with smarter policy responses
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

CEO Interviews

Why SARB should step in to save SA companies that are too big to fail

CNBC Africa -
While some say South Africa’s government has moved swiftly in tackling the coronavirus pandemic, others say it should be doing more. Interventions by the Reserve Bank could also be increased to include rescuing big companies deemed too big to fail. That’s according to economists, including Alexander Forbes, Chief Economist, Isaah Mhlanga who joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Analyst Interviews

Nedbank Private Wealth on investing in COVID-19 uncertainty

CNBC Africa -
With COVID-19 plunging the world into deep recession and tanking global stock markets, what should you be doing with your investments in these times of uncertainty? Andrew Mackenzie, Head of Portfolio Management at Nedbank Private Wealth joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Coronavirus

COVID-19: What the G20 debt relief agreement means for Africa

CNBC Africa -
The G20 recently agreed to suspend debt service payments for the world’s poorest countries to support them in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Economic Analyst, Ted Kaberuka joins CNBC Africa to discuss this measure that will be effective on May 1.
Read more
Coronavirus

Ghana lifts lockdown on key regions as COVID-19 cases reach 1,042

CNBC Africa -
Ghana on Monday ended a three-week lockdown on two key regions as the west African nation's leader said testing had improved and the measures were having a "severe" impact on the poor.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus – Rwanda: Update on COVID-19 Coronavirus – 20 April 2020

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoCases: 147 (0 new) Tests today: 1,299 Recoveries: 80 (4 new) Deaths: 0 Active cases: 67 All active cases are in isolation in stable condition, and one patient is receiving oxygen therapy as a precaution. The prevention measures announced by the Government of Rwanda must continue to be rigorously observed, especially frequent hand-washing and staying at home. In addition, face masks must be worn in public and in multi-family compounds. Withholding information related to co
Read more

Coronavirus – Libya: UNSMIL expresses grave concerns over the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Tripoli and its surroundings, and in Tarhouna

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoUNSMIL is extremely concerned about the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Tripoli and its surroundings as a result of the intensification of fighting in the past few days. At least 28 civilians were injured and five killed, including women and children, due to the dramatic increase of indiscriminate shelling on civilian-populated areas, including Ain Zara, Al-Swani, Tareeq al Shook, Souq Al-Juma,, Al-Krimya, Al-Furnaj and Arada. These attacks also resulted in renewed displacem
Read more

Coronavirus – Africa: Minister Gould speaks with head of World Health Organization

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe Honourable Karina Gould, Minister of International Development, today spoke with Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO). Minister Gould began the conversation by conveying Canada’s appreciation for the WHO’s leadership in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. During the call, they agreed that a global crisis like this has the potential to exacerbate inequalities and reverse development gains. In particular, it may h
Read more

Coronavirus – Tanzania: Authorities must end crackdown on journalists reporting on COVID-19

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoSpokespersons available to take media interviews Tanzanian authorities yesterday suspended Talib Ussi Hamad, a journalist with the Daima daily newspaper, for six months simply for reporting on COVID-19, the latest in a string of attacks on the right to freedom of expression, access to information and media freedom during the pandemic. Talib Hamad’s suspension comes just days after the Mwananchi daily newspaper had its license suspended after it posted a photo of Presiden
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved