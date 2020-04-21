APO
Cloud-computing solutions can help significantly to reduce banking costs in Africa

By Africa Press Office

CoronavirusReuters -

South African economy to shrink 4.9% in 2020, SARB to cut rates in May – Poll

South Africa’s economy will contract sharply this year as activity is hit by the coronavirus outbreak, despite expectations the central bank will cut interest rates again in May, a Reuters poll found on Monday.
VideosCNBC Africa -

Rwanda’s tech innovators quick to fill the market demand gap amid COVID-19

Rwanda is catching up with the global trends with services like e-government, online financial transactions and e-commerce considered as an important developmental and trade facilitation tool needed, especially during the COVID-19 crisis. CNBC Africa's Fiona Muthoni spoke to Alex Ntale, CEO of ICT Chamber on strategies to sustain e-Commerce momentum in post COVID-19 Rwanda.
VideosCNBC Africa -

COVID-19 & its impact on the East African media environment

Media owners in Rwanda are seeking for a government stimulus package to help keep the sector afloat, while giant media houses in Kenya are announcing pay cuts for their staff even as the industry grapples with the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. CNBC Africa spoke to Eugene Anangwe, CEO of TV47 Kenya, for more.
Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

More than 700 million Africans lack access to a bank or mobile money account and only 41% of Africans are financially included. This is due to the high cost of providing financial services in Africa which forces many financial services providers to remain focused on serving wealthier customers.

These are some of the many insights from the report Cloud Banking in Africa: The Regulatory Opportunity by Genesis Analytics (www.Genesis-Analytics.com) and Orange Business Services (www.Orange-Business.com/en) on how the application of cloud computing in financial services can help financial services providers reach and serve the poor.  Download the full report from the Genesis Analytics (https://bit.ly/2zj5PnD) site.

Part of the cost problem is that financial institutions in Africa are so much smaller than elsewhere – the biggest bank in Africa (SBSA with assets of $148 billion) ranks 296th globally; most banks in Africa have assets of less than $5 billion. But African consumers are increasingly expecting these banks to provide the same range of digital services as banks in other countries. This is why consumers have been turning to mobile banking in such numbers. The telecommunications companies have been much more successful at delivering affordable financial services than banks are, but also need to find new ways to reduce costs if they are to reach out to even poorer customers. 

Cloud computing creates an opportunity for providers of financial services to rethink their technology spend and significantly reduce costs. Cloud computing involves using internet technologies to provide virtual infrastructure that is scalable and delivered as a service. Fixed costs can be converted into a subscription-based approach and upfront capital investments are converted into operational costs. Cloud computing allows banks to pay less for ICT infrastructure and services and achieve higher utilisation on ICT spend. Particularly for small banks in small markets where specialised ICT skills are in short supply, cloud computing can ease a critical operational constraint.

The most compelling reason to move to the cloud is undoubtedly cost savings, but there are other business reasons too. The flexibility of cloud-based operational models allows financial institutions to experience shorter development cycles for new products, which supports a faster and more efficient response to the needs of customers. Cloud computing provides the computer power necessary to deliver analytical insights in real time, which enables financial institutions to move towards a customer-centric model where the financial needs of customers are fully understood. Financial institutions can also gain a higher level of data security, resilience, fault tolerance and disaster recovery from cloud computing.

A few international and African banks have already realised the value of cloud banking. WeBank is China’s first digital bank that is based in a private cloud and uses innovative technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence and blockchain, to effect an extraordinarily high volume of transactions at a very low cost. WeBank has been able to run at 95% lower cost than that of traditional banks’ IT operations and has passed this cost saving onto their customers in the form of low account fees. TymeBank is a new digital entrant to the South African banking sector and has made a 56% cost saving compared to other startups by using cloud services from AWS.

Before financial service providers can adopt cloud banking, regulators need to support and approve the use of cloud technology within the financial sector. Some international regulators are already allowing the use of cloud banking in the financial sector. The European Union has been at the forefront of defining an enabling regulatory environment for cloud banking services, which has involved both the regulation on the use of data and privacy and protection of data. Under the regulations, financial institutions have to ensure that consumer personal data is gathered legally and under strict conditions and that consumer data is fully protected. Other developing markets like Turkey and Argentina have adopted similar legal and regulatory environments, which has enabled the use of cloud banking in their financial sectors. 

Africa’s financial sector regulators’ approaches are very much work in progress. The report urges African regulators to develop clear policy positions and regulations on data privacy, risk and security; data sovereignty; cybercrime; protection of intellectual property; vendor risk; and migration complexity and operational risk to enable financial institutions to reap the benefit of cloud banking.

Genesis Analytics is a global African firm that has worked in more than 74 countries across the world, 41 of which are on the continent, and Orange Business Services is a network-native digital services company and the global enterprise division of the Orange Group, connecting, protecting and innovating for enterprises around the world.

Full link to report Cloud Banking in Africa: The Regulatory Opportunity: https://bit.ly/2zj5PnD

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Genesis Analytics.

For further information or to arrange an interview, please contact: Daya Coetzee Flow Communications Email: [email protected] Phone: +27 (0)11 440 4841

About Genesis Analytics: Genesis Analytics (www.Genesis-Analytics.com) is a global African firm that has worked in more than 74 countries across the world, 41 of which are on the continent. Working across various domains, the company combines deep sector knowledge with technical expertise to provide solutions for decision-makers and unlock value in Africa for its clients and for society. This expertise is drawn from working in the areas of youth and technology; climate change; competition and regulatory economics; financial services strategy; applied behavioural economics; communications and media; infrastructure; health; agriculture; water and sanitation; monitoring and evaluation; and shared value and impact.

www.Genesis-Analytics.com

About Orange Business Services: Orange Business Services (www.Orange-Business.com/en) is a network-native digital services company and the global enterprise division of the Orange Group, connecting, protecting and innovating for enterprises around the world.

www.Orange-Business.com/en

Previous articleCoronavirus – Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) Activates 13 Molecular Laboratories Nationwide – Dr. Ehanire
Next articleBehind the oil price collapse
CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Op-Ed: Why now is not the time for Africa to mimic rich countries over COVID-19

Here's why e-commerce entrepreneur Mark Doumba believes African countries will overcome COVID-19 with smarter policy responses
Behind the oil price collapse

CNBC Africa -
Oil prices went into free fall today as inventories piled up, raising concerns storage capacity could run out in the near term amid low demand made worse by COVID-19 lock-downs worldwide. Christopher Haines, Analyst, Global Crude at Energy Aspects spoke to CNBC Africa for more.
Coronavirus

I’m an incurable optimist! We will adapt to survive COVID-19 says African billionaire Wiese

CNBC Africa -
“It is the worst I could have ever imagined. I mean if somebody had told me such a thing is possible, I would have disputed that.- I don’t think the world has seen anything like it is going through at the moment,”
CEO Interviews

COVID-19: Martin Kingston on how to flatten SA’s recession curve

CNBC Africa -
As South Africa moves to flatten the curve from the COVID-19 pandemic, business says efforts needs to be made to simultaneously flatten the recession curve. Currently the nation awaits President Ramaphosa’s economic recovery plan which is expected to outline how government plans to reignite South Africa’s growth engine again. Business for South Africa’s Martin Kingston joins CNBC Africa for more.
CEO Interviews

Why SARB should step in to save SA companies that are too big to fail

CNBC Africa -
While some say South Africa’s government has moved swiftly in tackling the coronavirus pandemic, others say it should be doing more. Interventions by the Reserve Bank could also be increased to include rescuing big companies deemed too big to fail. That’s according to economists, including Alexander Forbes, Chief Economist, Isaah Mhlanga who joins CNBC Africa for more.
