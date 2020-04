Coronavirus – Africa: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases (21-04-2020)

Download logoThe Honorable Minister of Health, D. Osagie Ehanire has disclosed that 13 molecular laboratories had been activated nationwide by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) so far, stating also that the target is to double the current national testing capacity of 1,500 tests per day. The Minister made this known on the 20th of April, 2020, at the Presidential Task Force briefing as he confirmed a total of 627 persons in 21 states and FCT to have COVID-19. He said that the 86 n