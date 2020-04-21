Coronavirus – Africa: COVID-19 African Numbers

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

#COVID19 cases continue to increase in #Africa. In sub-Saharan Africa, South Africa suffers the most severe outbreak, while Cameroon & Ghana have more than 1000 confirmed cases. Ghana, Niger, Cote d’Ivoire & Guinea have reported rapid increases in case numbers in the past week.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of WHO Regional Office for Africa.Media filesDownload logo