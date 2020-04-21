Coronavirus – Africa: COVID-19 ECOWAS Daily Update

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

COVID-19 The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) regional update for 20 April 2020

Total Confirmed – 5474

Total Recovered -1567

Total Deaths – 140

Active cases – 3767

