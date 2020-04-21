APO
Updated:

Coronavirus – Africa: COVID-19 ECOWAS Daily Update

By Africa Press Office

News

CoronavirusCNBC -

Why people seek refuge in gold during crises like COVID-19

Investors’ fear levels are particularly high right now, as the coronavirus pandemic turned a global health crisis into an economic one. And it is uncertain when the world will recover from either of these crises.
Read more
CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

How the auditing profession is navigating COVID-19 shocks

A number of JSE listed companies are delaying the publication of financial results and annual reports, saying COVID-19 lock-downs are making it hard for their auditors to conduct a proper audit process. Joining CNBC Africa for this discussion are Tara Smith, Department of Professional Practice in South Africa at KPMG, Stephen Ntsoane, EY's Assurance Leader for South Africa and Andrew Mackie, Managing Partner, Africa Audit & Assurance, Deloitte & Touche.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

Investec on why the Reserve Bank should print money as part of COVID-19 response

COVID-19 lock-down's are expected to cost South Africa’s economy over one trillion rand in lost output. One of the ways to fund South Africa’s recovery could be for the Reserve Bank to follow its peers globally and print money – a move, which up to now, the bank has been reluctant to do. That’s the view of Professor Brian Kantor, Chief Strategist & Economist at Investec Wealth.
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

COVID-19 The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS)  regional update for 20 April 2020

Total Confirmed – 5474

Total Recovered -1567

Total Deaths – 140

Active cases – 3767

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of West African Health Organization (WAHO).Media filesDownload logo

Previous articleCytonn extends maturities on its real estate fund by three months due to COVID-19 crisis
Next articleInvestec on why the Reserve Bank should print money as part of COVID-19 response
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Op-Ed: Why now is not the time for Africa to mimic rich countries over COVID-19

Here's why e-commerce entrepreneur Mark Doumba believes African countries will overcome COVID-19 with smarter policy responses
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Videos

Cytonn extends maturities on its real estate fund by three months due to COVID-19 crisis

CNBC Africa -
Investors in Cytonn high yielding resolutions real estate projects will have to wait three months longer if they are to recoup investments according to a company statement, CNBC Africa spoke to the company's COO, Shiv Arora for more.
Read more
Coronavirus

South African Labour Department pays out R1.1 billion COVID-19 benefits to workers

CNBC Africa -
South Africa’s Department of Employment and Labour announced on Monday that it had paid a total of R1.1 billion to beneficiaries of the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF), from April 16 to date.
Read more
Coronavirus

Outcry as small businesses in Ethiopia have their pages pulled down by Facebook

CNBC Africa -
A number of small businesses in Ethiopia are protesting the way Facebook is handling their business pages with some being pulled down from the social media site.
Read more
Coronavirus

COVID-19: What the oil price crash means for African economies

CNBC Africa -
Yesterday the price of West Texas Intermediate Crude fell below zero for the first time in history, meaning the sellers were ultimately paying buyers to take the oil. The COVID-19 pandemic has cut global oil demand by almost a third, and now it shows in the US oil market, but what does this all mean for Africa? International Relations Expert, Emery Nzirabatinya joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Gabon Republic signs Treaty for the Establishment of the African Medicine Agency (AMA)

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe Republic of Gabon on 20th April 2020, signed the Treaty for the establishment of the African Medicine Agency (AMA) at the African Union (AU) headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, bringing the number of AU Member countries that have signed the AMA Treaty to sixteen. The signing ceremony organized by the Office of the Legal Counsel, took place between the AU Commissioner for Social Affairs, H.E Amira Elfadil Mohammed Elfadil and the Ambassador and Permanent Representative
Read more

Coronavirus – Egypt: The United Nations Resident Coordinator in Egypt “People are at the center in COVID response”

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe COVID-19 pandemic is global. It changes the lives of people across the globe – faster and more profound than any of us had ever imagined. The United Nations is working closely with Governments across the world to respond immediately to human needs: health care, food and nutrition, the continuation of education (even when children cannot go to school) and jobs. Egypt’s response to COVID-19 has been timely and robust. Public Health measures were taken early and to d
Read more

Coronavirus – Africa: International Organization for Migration (IOM) Steps Up Risk Communication and Community Engagement in Response to COVID-19 in West and Central Africa

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoIn West and Central Africa, the spread of COVID-19 has been accompanied by a contagion of misinformation, creating fear and uncertainty among certain communities.    In a region where an estimated 252 million people are unconnected to the internet, risk communication and community engagement (RCCE) is essential to ensure that those living in areas with limited access to digital information channels, are informed and empowered to protect themselves and the
Read more

Coronavirus – Africa: Global Report on Food Crises reveals scope of food crises as COVID-19 poses new risks to vulnerable countries

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoJoint EU / FAO / OCHA / UNICEF / USAID / WFP New Release Annual report on acute food security and nutrition published today. Today an international alliance of UN, governmental, and nongovernmental agencies working to address the root causes of extreme hunger have released a new edition of their annual Global Report on Food Crises. The report by the Global Network Against Food Crises, along with key findings, statements by partners, and multimedia products unpacking its
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved