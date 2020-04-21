APO
Coronavirus – Africa: Global Report on Food Crises reveals scope of food crises as COVID-19 poses new risks to vulnerable countries

By Africa Press Office

Coronavirus

South African Labour Department pays out R1.1 billion COVID-19 benefits to workers

South Africa’s Department of Employment and Labour announced on Monday that it had paid a total of R1.1 billion to beneficiaries of the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF), from April 16 to date.
Coronavirus

The 4 most under-reported stories on the COVID-19 pandemic

In light of the current COVID-19 pandemic, media intelligence company Meltwater has been tracking some of the most talked about and reported topics on the virus around the world, as well as some of the stories that are not gaining as much media attention.
Coronavirus

South African economy to shrink 4.9% in 2020, SARB to cut rates in May – Poll

South Africa’s economy will contract sharply this year as activity is hit by the coronavirus outbreak, despite expectations the central bank will cut interest rates again in May, a Reuters poll found on Monday.
Joint EU / FAO / OCHA / UNICEF / USAID / WFP New Release

Annual report on acute food security and nutrition published today.

Today an international alliance of UN, governmental, and nongovernmental agencies working to address the root causes of extreme hunger have released a new edition of their annual Global Report on Food Crises.

The report by the Global Network Against Food Crises, along with key findings, statements by partners, and multimedia products unpacking its contents are now available at:

The Global Network's website: http://www.fightfoodcrises.net/food-crises-and-covid-19/en/ The Food Security Information Network (FSIN)'s platform: www.fsinplatform.org

Key findings of the Global Report

The report indicates that at the close of 2019, 135 million people across 55 countries and territories experienced acute food insecurity* (IPC/CH Phase 3 or above). Additionally, in the 55 food-crisis countries covered by the report, 75 million children were stunted and 17 million suffered from wasting in 2019.

This is the highest level of acute food insecurity* and malnutrition documented by the Network since the first edition of the report in 2017.

Additionally, in 2019, 183 million people were classified in Stressed (IPC/CH Phase 2) condition — at the cusp of acute hunger and at risk of slipping into Crisis or worse (IPC/CH Phase 3 or above) if faced with a shock or stressor, such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than half (73 million) of the 135 million people covered by the report live in Africa; 43 million live in the Middle East and Asia; 18.5 million live in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The key drivers behind the trends analysed in the report were: conflict, (the key factor that pushed 77 million people into acute food insecurity), weather extremes (34 million people) and economic turbulence (24 million).

* Acute food insecurity is when a person's inability to consume adequate food puts their lives or livelihoods in immediate danger. It draws on internationally accepted measures of extreme hunger, such as the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) and the Cadre Harmonisé. It is more severe than / not the same as chronic hunger, as reported on each year by the UN's annual State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World report. Chronic hunger is when a person is unable to consume enough food over an extended period to maintain a normal, active lifestyle.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Op-Ed: Why now is not the time for Africa to mimic rich countries over COVID-19

Here's why e-commerce entrepreneur Mark Doumba believes African countries will overcome COVID-19 with smarter policy responses
Coronavirus – Africa: International Organization for Migration (IOM) Steps Up Risk Communication and Community Engagement in Response to COVID-19 in West and Central Africa

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoIn West and Central Africa, the spread of COVID-19 has been accompanied by a contagion of misinformation, creating fear and uncertainty among certain communities.    In a region where an estimated 252 million people are unconnected to the internet, risk communication and community engagement (RCCE) is essential to ensure that those living in areas with limited access to digital information channels, are informed and empowered to protect themselves and the
Coronavirus – Africa: Startling digital divides in distance learning emerge

article Africa Press Office -
Download logoHalf of the total number of learners – some 826 million students – kept out of the classroom by the COVID-19 pandemic, do not have access to a household computer and 43% (706 million) have no internet at home, at a time when digitally-based distance learning is used to ensure educational continuity in the vast majority of countries. These figures were compiled by the Teacher Task Force, an international alliance coordinated by UNESCO, on the basis of data from the UNE
Coronavirus – Africa: COVID-19 African Numbers

APO Africa Press Office -
#COVID19 cases continue to increase in #Africa. In sub-Saharan Africa, South Africa suffers the most severe outbreak, while Cameroon & Ghana have more than 1000 confirmed cases. Ghana, Niger, Cote d’Ivoire & Guinea have reported rapid increases in case numbers in the past week.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of WHO Regional Office for Africa.Media filesDownload logo
Coronavirus – Djibouti: Digital Space for Migrants Supplies 3D-Printed Face Shields to Hospitals Treating COVID-19 Cases in Djibouti

APO Africa Press Office -
A digital training space set up for young migrants has joined the COVID-19 response in Djibouti, supplying protective face shields to health workers after the first case of the virus was detected in the country on 18 March. The team is running a space launched by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and partners Terre des Hommes and the University of Djibouti. There, digital machines – like 3D printers and laser cutters – are deployed to make medical face shields for
