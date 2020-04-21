APO
Coronavirus – Egypt: The United Nations Resident Coordinator in Egypt "People are at the center in COVID response"

By Africa Press Office

Coronavirus

Why people seek refuge in gold during crises like COVID-19

Investors' fear levels are particularly high right now, as the coronavirus pandemic turned a global health crisis into an economic one. And it is uncertain when the world will recover from either of these crises.
Coronavirus

South African Labour Department pays out R1.1 billion COVID-19 benefits to workers

South Africa's Department of Employment and Labour announced on Monday that it had paid a total of R1.1 billion to beneficiaries of the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF), from April 16 to date.
Videos

Outcry as small businesses in Ethiopia have their pages pulled down by Facebook

A number of small businesses in Ethiopia are protesting the way Facebook is handling their business pages with some being pulled down from the social media site.
The COVID-19 pandemic is global. It changes the lives of people across the globe – faster and more profound than any of us had ever imagined. The United Nations is working closely with Governments across the world to respond immediately to human needs: health care, food and nutrition, the continuation of education (even when children cannot go to school) and jobs.

Egypt’s response to COVID-19 has been timely and robust. Public Health measures were taken early and to date, the pandemic in Egypt has been managed within the capacities of the heath system. Many countries in the world have not managed this, and it should give all of us hope for the future. The Government has taken early action to provide support to working people, companies and small enterprises. We do not know yet how deep the global crisis will be and to what extend it will impact Egypt. Using the time now, for good preparation to rapidly go from crisis to recovery, is essential. The United Nations Country Team, consisting of 19 agencies, is working closely with the Government in supporting the national response.

The UN in Egypt has launched a socio-economic response plan in consultation with the Government of Egypt. The focus of this plan is to effectively support the most vulnerable groups affected by the outbreak, by repurposing existing projects and delivery mechanisms. The UN Resident Coordinator, Mr. Richard Dictus, stressed “At this difficult time for many people in Egypt, the United Nations must immediately reach out to the most vulnerable people of society and help them as much as we can, to get through the next period. The needs are critical, and they are urgent, and this should be reflected in the support we offer”.

In 2018, the United Nations calculated that it directly reached 33 million people in Egypt through its collaboration with Government, Civil Society and the corporate sector. “We are now seeking to firm up these partnerships and try to direct them to as many people in need as we can, as quickly as we can” Mr Dictus said.

The main objectives of the UN’s socio-economic response  are to: (i) mitigate the economic impact on the labour market, MSMEs and high-risk sectors; (ii) ensure the continuity of inclusive access to public services, notably social protection and safety nets, health & nutrition and education services; (iii) alleviate the impact on food security and the agriculture sector; and (iv) support women and girls’ continued access services and economic opportunities. In addition, the response plan is also aiming at enhancing the protection of livelihood opportunities for migrants, refugees and asylum seekers. The response plan covers an initial period of 6 months and will be adjusted based on the evolving context.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of UN Information Centre in Cairo.

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Op-Ed: Why now is not the time for Africa to mimic rich countries over COVID-19

Here's why e-commerce entrepreneur Mark Doumba believes African countries will overcome COVID-19 with smarter policy responses
COVID-19: What the oil price crash means for African economies

CNBC Africa -
Yesterday the price of West Texas Intermediate Crude fell below zero for the first time in history, meaning the sellers were ultimately paying buyers to take the oil. The COVID-19 pandemic has cut global oil demand by almost a third, and now it shows in the US oil market, but what does this all mean for Africa? International Relations Expert, Emery Nzirabatinya joins CNBC Africa for more.
NSE banking index down over 5%

CNBC Africa -
Nigeria’s equities market extended loses from Monday’s session as the banking index was down over 5 percent as the markets winds down. Rotimi Fakayejo, Stockbroker and Capital Market Analyst joins CNBC Africa for more....
How investors can unlock value amid COVID-19 uncertainties

CNBC Africa -
Ghana-based Apakan Securities say investors in Ghana can achieve optimum returns by keeping a reasonable level of short-term liquid securities to take advantage of opportunities and lock-in higher yields during periods of yield surges. Frederick Duvor, Managing Director of Apakan Securities joins CNBC Africa for more.
The 4 most under-reported stories on the COVID-19 pandemic

CNBC Africa -
In light of the current COVID-19 pandemic, media intelligence company Meltwater has been tracking some of the most talked about and reported topics on the virus around the world, as well as some of the stories that are not gaining as much media attention.
