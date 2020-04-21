Coronavirus – Eswatini: COVID-19 update – 21 April 2020

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

The Ministry of Health informs the public of seven (7) additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country. This is out of a total of 72 results received today. This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases to thirty-one (31).

The details on the newly confirmed cases are:

The 25th case is a 51 year old male residing in the Manzini Region. He presented with mild illness and has been undergoing treatment in one of the private hospitals in the country. He has no history of travel or contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19.

The 26th case is a 29 year old male, residing in the Hhohho Region, who presented with mild symptoms of the disease. He has no history of travel but is a contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case #17.

The 27th case is a 28 year old male, residing in the Hhohho Region. He presented with no symptoms but tested as a contact with case #17. He has no history of travel.

The 28th case is a 27 year old female who resides in the Hhohho Region. She presented with a mild disease with no history of travel, but is a contact with COVID-19 case #21.

The 29th case is a 39 year old male, a clinician, residing in the Manzini Region. He presented with mild symptoms, which have subsequently improved while Isolated He is a contact to COVID-19 case #30

The 30th case is a 38 year old female, residing in the Manzini Region. She presented with a mild disease and she is a contact to COVID-19 case #29.

The 31st case is a 34 year old male, who lives in the Manzini Region and presented with a mild disease.

Contact tracing has begun for all confirmed cases.

A total of thirty-one (31) cases of COVID-19 have been confirrned in the country.

Ten (10) cases have been treated and confirmed negative Thirteen (13) are undergoing treatment One (1) died Seven (7) are undergoing admission processes

The Ministry of Health wishes to emphasize the importance of cooperating with health advice as follows:

The public is advised to wash hands with soap and running water or use a hand sanitizer and to cover the mouth when coughing or sneezing and preferably use a face mask. All suspected and confirmed cases of COVID-19 should wear a rnask as advised by health practitioners and isolate themselves from others. A Mask should be worn properly, covering the nose and mouth and be kept in place until when it is changed for a fresh one. Al patients that have been confirmed positive have a duty to comply with the expectation to be registerod for care with the COVID-19 Case Management Team of the Ministry of Health. The public is requested to cooperate with Rapid Response Teams as they go about their duties finding contacts of positive cases.

The Ministry of Health wishes to report the following summary of confirmed COVID-19 cases as of 21st April 2020:

DATE

CASE NO.

GENDER

AGE

TRAVEL HISTORY

NATIONALITY

CLINICAL CONDITION

08 04-20

011

M

44yrs

No history of travel, under investigation

USwati.

Manzini

Mild disease, recovering and awaiting results

Q8-C4-20

012

F

36yrs

No history of travel, contact with RSA traveller

USwati,

Manzini

Mild disease, recovenng and awaiting results

11-04-20

013

M

37yrs

No history of travel, contact with RSA traveller

USwati.

Manzini

Mild disease, recovenng and awaiting results

11-04-20

014

M

14yrs

No history of travel, contact w:th a positive case

USwati.

Manzini

Mild disease, recovering and awaiting results

13-04-20

015

M

59yrs

No history of travel, investigating contacts

USwati.

Manzini

Deceased

15-04-20

016

F

25yrs

No history of recent travel

USwati.

Hhohho

Mild disease, and recovenng

16-04-20

017

M

36yrs

No history of recent travel

USwati.

Hhohho

Moderate to severe disease, stable and recovering

17-04-20

018

F

35yrs

No history of travel

USwati

Hhohho

Mild disease, recovenng

17-04-20

019

F

3Syrs

No history of travel

USwati.

Shiselwem

Mild disease, recovenng

18-04-20

020

M

53yrs

No history of travel or contact

LiSwati.

Manzini

Mild disease, recovenng

18-04-20

021

M

31yrs

No history of travel, contact with case #17

USwati.

Hhohho

Mild d.sease. recovenng

18-04-20

022

M

44yrs

No history of travel or contact

LiSwati.

Manzini

Mild disease, recovering

20-04-20

023

F

6Cyrs

No history of travel or contact

LiSwati.

Manzini

Moderate to severe disease, stable

20-04-20

024

M

33yrs

No history of travel or contact

LiSwati.

Manzini

Mild disease, recovenng

21-04-20

025

M

51yrs

No history of travel, or contact

LiSwati.

Manzini

Mild disease, admission ongoing

21-04-20

026

M

29yrs

No history of travel, contact with case #17

LiSwati.

Hhohho

Mild disease, admission ongoing

21-04-20

027

M

28yrs

No history of travel, contact with case #17

LiSwati.

Hhohho

Mild disease, admission ongoing

21-04-20

028

F

27yr

No history of travel, contact with case #21

USwati,

Hhohho

Mild disease, admission ongoing

21-04-20

029

M

39yrs

No history of travel, contact with case #30

Expatnate

Manzini

Mild disease, admission ongoing

21-04-20

030

F

38yrs

No history of travel, contact with case #29

Expatnate

Manzini

Mild disease admission ongoing

21-04-20

031

M

34yrs

No history of travel or contact

USwati.

Manzini

Mild disease, admission ongoing

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini.