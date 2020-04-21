Coronavirus – Eswatini: Ministry of Health COVID-19 Update (20-04-2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

The Ministry of Health informs the public of two (2) more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country. This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases to twenty-four (24).

The details on the newly confirmed cases are:

The 23rd case is a 60 year old female residing in Manzini Region. She presented moderate to severe illness and has been undergoing treatment in one of the private hospitals o the country. She has no history of travel or contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19.

The 24th case is a 33 year old male. residing o the Manzini Region. who presented with mild symptoms of the disease, which is fever and body pains. He has no history of travel or contact with a confirmed case.

A total of twenty-four (24) cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the country.

• Eight (8) cases have been treated and confirmed negative

• Thirteen (13) are undergoing treatment

• One (1) died

• Two (2) are undergoing admission processes

The Ministry of Health wishes to emphasize the importance of cooperating with health advice as follows:

1) All patients that have been confirmed positive have a duty to comply with the expectation to be registered for care with the COVID-19 Case Management Team of the Ministry of Health.

2) The public is requested to cooperate with Rapid Response Teams as they go about their duties finding contacts of positive cases.

3) All suspected and confirmed cases of COVID-19 should wear a mask as advised by health practitioners and isolate themselves from others.

4) A Mask should be worn properly, covering the nose and mouth and be kept in place until when it is changed for afresh one.

5) The public is advised to continue with observing hand hygiene measures and cough etiquette.

The Ministry of Health wishes to report the following summary of confirmed COVID-19 cases as of 20th April 2020:

Date

Case No.

Gender

Age

Travel History

Nationality

Clinical Condition

22-03-20

004

F

55yrs

RSA – Gauteng Province

Expatriate, Hhohho

Recovered and awaiting final results

23-03-20

005

M

52yrs

USA

Expatriate, Hhohho

Recovered and awaiting final results

08-04-20

011

M

44yrs

No travel history, under investigation

LiSwati, Manzini

Mild disease, recovering and awaiting final results

08-04-20

012

F

36yrs

No history of travel, contact with RSA traveller

LiSwati, Manzini

Mild disease, recovering and awaiting final results

11-04-2020

013

M

37yrs

No history of travel, contact with RSA traveller

LiSwati, Manzini

Mild disease, recovering and awaiting final results

11-04-2020

014

M

14yrs

No history of travel, contact with a positive case

LiSwati, Manzini

Mild disease, recovering and awaiting final results

13-04-20

015

M

59yrs

No history of travel, investigating contacts

LiSwati, Manzini

Deceased

15-04-2020

016

F

25yrs

No history of recent travel

LiSwati, Hhohho

Mild disease and recovering

16-04-2020

017

M

36yrs

No history of recent travel

LiSwati, Hhohho

Moderate to severe disease, stable and recovering

17-04-2020

018

F

35yrs

No history of travel

LiSwati, Hhohho

Mild disease, recovering

17-04-2020

019

F

39yrs

No history of travel

LiSwati, Manzini

Mild disease, recovering

18-04-2020

020

M

53yrs

No history of travel or contact

LiSwati, Manzini

Mild disease, recovering

18-04-2020

021

M

31yrs

No history of travel, contact with #17

LiSwati, Manzini

Mild disease, recovering

18-04-2020

022

M

44yrs

No history of travel or contact

LiSwati, Manzini

Mild disease, recovering

20-04-2020

023

F

60yrs

No history of travel or contact

LiSwati, Manzini

Moderate to severe disease, admission process ongoing

20-04-2020

024

M

33yrs

No history of travel or contact

LiSwati, Manzini

Mild disease, admission ongoing

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini.