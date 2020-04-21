Coronavirus – Eswatini: Ministry of Health COVID-19 Update (20-04-2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
The Ministry of Health informs the public of two (2) more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country. This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases to twenty-four (24).
The details on the newly confirmed cases are:
The 23rd case is a 60 year old female residing in Manzini Region. She presented moderate to severe illness and has been undergoing treatment in one of the private hospitals o the country. She has no history of travel or contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19.
The 24th case is a 33 year old male. residing o the Manzini Region. who presented with mild symptoms of the disease, which is fever and body pains. He has no history of travel or contact with a confirmed case.
A total of twenty-four (24) cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the country.
• Eight (8) cases have been treated and confirmed negative
• Thirteen (13) are undergoing treatment
• One (1) died
• Two (2) are undergoing admission processes
The Ministry of Health wishes to emphasize the importance of cooperating with health advice as follows:
1) All patients that have been confirmed positive have a duty to comply with the expectation to be registered for care with the COVID-19 Case Management Team of the Ministry of Health.
2) The public is requested to cooperate with Rapid Response Teams as they go about their duties finding contacts of positive cases.
3) All suspected and confirmed cases of COVID-19 should wear a mask as advised by health practitioners and isolate themselves from others.
4) A Mask should be worn properly, covering the nose and mouth and be kept in place until when it is changed for afresh one.
5) The public is advised to continue with observing hand hygiene measures and cough etiquette.
The Ministry of Health wishes to report the following summary of confirmed COVID-19 cases as of 20th April 2020:
Date
Case No.
Gender
Age
Travel History
Nationality
Clinical Condition
22-03-20
004
F
55yrs
RSA – Gauteng Province
Expatriate, Hhohho
Recovered and awaiting final results
23-03-20
005
M
52yrs
USA
Expatriate, Hhohho
Recovered and awaiting final results
08-04-20
011
M
44yrs
No travel history, under investigation
LiSwati, Manzini
Mild disease, recovering and awaiting final results
08-04-20
012
F
36yrs
No history of travel, contact with RSA traveller
LiSwati, Manzini
Mild disease, recovering and awaiting final results
11-04-2020
013
M
37yrs
No history of travel, contact with RSA traveller
LiSwati, Manzini
Mild disease, recovering and awaiting final results
11-04-2020
014
M
14yrs
No history of travel, contact with a positive case
LiSwati, Manzini
Mild disease, recovering and awaiting final results
13-04-20
015
M
59yrs
No history of travel, investigating contacts
LiSwati, Manzini
Deceased
15-04-2020
016
F
25yrs
No history of recent travel
LiSwati, Hhohho
Mild disease and recovering
16-04-2020
017
M
36yrs
No history of recent travel
LiSwati, Hhohho
Moderate to severe disease, stable and recovering
17-04-2020
018
F
35yrs
No history of travel
LiSwati, Hhohho
Mild disease, recovering
17-04-2020
019
F
39yrs
No history of travel
LiSwati, Manzini
Mild disease, recovering
18-04-2020
020
M
53yrs
No history of travel or contact
LiSwati, Manzini
Mild disease, recovering
18-04-2020
021
M
31yrs
No history of travel, contact with #17
LiSwati, Manzini
Mild disease, recovering
18-04-2020
022
M
44yrs
No history of travel or contact
LiSwati, Manzini
Mild disease, recovering
20-04-2020
023
F
60yrs
No history of travel or contact
LiSwati, Manzini
Moderate to severe disease, admission process ongoing
20-04-2020
024
M
33yrs
No history of travel or contact
LiSwati, Manzini
Mild disease, admission ongoing
