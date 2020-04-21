APO
Updated:

Coronavirus: Mozambican Workers Returning from South Africa Engaged to Check COVID-19's Spread

By Africa Press Office

News

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

COVID-19: SA announces R500bn stimulus package; about 10% of GDP

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa announced an R500 billion ($26bn) stimulus package to deal with the devasting...
Read more
CoronavirusCNBC -

Why Coronavirus Has Left Automakers Desperate For Buyers

Coronavirus has tanked auto sales in the United States. The virus struck the automotive industry after several years of record sales. It came just a decade after the industry essentially collapsed in the financial crisis. Now it is once again facing
Read more
CEO InterviewsCNBC Africa -

How COVID-19 is impacting diaspora remittances to Africa

Diaspora remittances to Africa are expected take a huge knock as coronavirus lock-downs globally put the brakes on economic activity and the ability for expats to send money home. To discuss the current state of remittances in Africa, CNBC Africa is joined by Andrew Stewart, MD for Middle East and Africa at WorldRemit and Sayjil Magan, MD of Hello Paisa....
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

Concern about the potential spread of COVID-19 in Mozambique was elevated in late March, when according to Mozambique’s National Migration Service (SENAMI) over 14,000 Mozambican migrants returned from South Africa over the Ressano Garcia border within a span of a few days, as South Africa declared lockdown due to COVID-19.  

Most of these thousands of Mozambicans travelled back to their home communities in the southern provinces of Maputo, Gaza and Inhambane, which are the main senders of migrant workers to South Africa. 

One returnee recalled: “I was very scared when I heard about this illness that is killing people around the world. When the cases began to be confirmed in South Africa, my employer warned of the seriousness of the disease and the upcoming lockdown. As we could return home, I thought it would be better to return to my family in Mozambique because in case of infection with this disease they could look after me. I fulfilled the 14-day quarantine and continue to stay at home with my family. We only go out in case of pressing need. Everyone who enters the house should wash their hands with soap and water.” 

In response to these concerns, IOM Mozambique activated its network of community health workers across the southern provinces to identify the returnees in their home communities and ensure they are reached with key prevention and quarantine messages. The effort is funded by European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO) and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). 

To identify returnees, IOM community health workers rely on IOM’s registry of active mine workers, health facility registry books, community networks and traditional leadership. Community leaders and traditional medicine practitioners also have been helpful. 

Returnees are contacted by phone and health workers deliver key information on mandatory quarantine, COVID-19 prevention and management measures, and referral pathways as needed. The returnees are also asked if family members have symptoms, and are encouraged to share the message with family, friends and neighbours. The data from returnees are shared on a weekly basis with the Ministry of Health. 

Mozambique declared its first COVID-19 case on 22 March, and some four weeks later as of Monday, April 20 has reported 39 cases, 8 imported and 31 local transmission, located in the capital Maputo and in some areas of the Cabo Delgado province. Eight people have recovered and 1,110 have been tested. Concerns are growing about the potential impact of a COVID-19 outbreak in a country where public health issues include HIV, TB, malnutrition, as well non-communicable diseases, especially hypertension.  

The effort began in late March. Thus far, over 850 migrants have been called, and also the family members of each migrant, inquiring on the health of over 4,100 relatives. To date no one among the migrant returnees who are phone-screened have reported COVID-19 like symptoms. 

“This effort has a positive impact because we help to ensure the safety of migrants' families,” said IOM Field Supervisor and Focal point for COVID-19 in Inhambane Andre Chambal. “We list and map the returnees, and they know that they can call our lines if they have symptoms. We are glad to support migrants and their families in preventing the spread of COVID-19.” 

Returned mine worker Laissane Tivane from Inhambane province agreed. “I was surprised when I got the call from an IOM Community Health Worker, wanting to know if I'm okay,” he said. “They explained the symptoms of COVID-19, prevention measures and told me to stay home until completing the mandatory 14-days quarantine and to call in case of any symptoms. I am grateful for the attention our health and families.” 

It is estimated that over 11 million Mozambicans are living abroad, with South Africa one of its citizens’ top destinations. Mining and farming jobs are the norm for Mozambicans in South Africa, especially for those working in the formal sector, with about 24,000 Mozambicans working in the mining sector. Farming data are less complete, however in Mpumalanga province alone, 2004 estimates indicated some 80,000 Mozambicans were working in farms there. 

IOM Community Health Workers have been working for the past three years on a program funded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and conducted in cooperation with the Mozambican Miners Association and Mozambique’s Ministries of Health and Labour, Employment and Social Security The cross-border programme includes occupational health screening for miners as well as follow-up of any TB confirmed migrant and their relatives in their Mozambican home communities as well as workplaces in South Africa. 

In 2019, this programme provided over 18,000 occupational health screenings for mineworkers passing through the Ressano Garcia border to work in South Africa. Additionally, 141 migrant workers received follow-up and support to complete their TB treatment, and 435 household contacts were screened for TB. 

IOM has been supporting the Mozambican Government COVID-19 preparedness and response plans by implementing a community-based strategy focused on migration-affected communities.  

Efforts include training for traditional birth attendants and community leadership on COVID-19 prevention, work with community radio stations to share COVID-19 messages in local languages, and message dissemination in border crossing areas through community workers and local partner NGOs.  

IOM teams also work together in resettlement sites to set up hand washing stations and conduct COVID-19 sensitization and preparation. 

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of International Organization for Migration (IOM).

Previous articleCoronavirus – Eswatini: COVID-19 update – 21 April 2020
Next articleCoronavirus – South Africa: COVID-19 update – 21 April 2020
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Op-Ed: Why now is not the time for Africa to mimic rich countries over COVID-19

Here's why e-commerce entrepreneur Mark Doumba believes African countries will overcome COVID-19 with smarter policy responses
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Coronavirus

Why people seek refuge in gold during crises like COVID-19

CNBC -
Investors’ fear levels are particularly high right now, as the coronavirus pandemic turned a global health crisis into an economic one. And it is uncertain when the world will recover from either of these crises.
Read more
Coronavirus

How the auditing profession is navigating COVID-19 shocks

CNBC Africa -
A number of JSE listed companies are delaying the publication of financial results and annual reports, saying COVID-19 lock-downs are making it hard for their auditors to conduct a proper audit process. Joining CNBC Africa for this discussion are Tara Smith, Department of Professional Practice in South Africa at KPMG, Stephen Ntsoane, EY's Assurance Leader for South Africa and Andrew Mackie, Managing Partner, Africa Audit & Assurance, Deloitte & Touche.
Read more
Coronavirus

Investec on why the Reserve Bank should print money as part of COVID-19 response

CNBC Africa -
COVID-19 lock-down's are expected to cost South Africa’s economy over one trillion rand in lost output. One of the ways to fund South Africa’s recovery could be for the Reserve Bank to follow its peers globally and print money – a move, which up to now, the bank has been reluctant to do. That’s the view of Professor Brian Kantor, Chief Strategist & Economist at Investec Wealth.
Read more
Coronavirus

Cytonn extends maturities on its real estate fund by three months due to COVID-19 crisis

CNBC Africa -
Investors in Cytonn high yielding resolutions real estate projects will have to wait three months longer if they are to recoup investments according to a company statement, CNBC Africa spoke to the company's COO, Shiv Arora for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus – Africa: Ministers of the African Union Discuss Actions to Mitigate the Devastating Impacts of COVID-19 and Address Urgent Challenges in Tourism Sector

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe African Union Ministers responsible for Tourism and members of the Bureau for the Specialized Technical Committee (STC) on Transport, Infrastructure, Intercontinental and Interregional Infrastructure, Energy and Tourism (STC-TTIIET) held a meeting by Videoconference today 21st April 2020 on the invitation of H.E Dr Amani Abou-Zeid, Commissioner for Infrastructure and Energy at African Union Commission. The main objective of this meeting was to discuss the urgent actions to su
Read more

Coronavirus – São Tomé and Príncipe: International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive Board Approves a US$12 Million Disbursement to São Tomé and Príncipe to...

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe COVID-19 pandemic is taking a heavy toll on São Tomé and Príncipe’s economy; To address the urgent balance-of-payments needs, the IMF approved about US$12 million emergency assistance for São Tomé and Príncipe under the Rapid Credit Facility. The country will also benefit from IMF debt service relief under the Catastrophe Containment and Relief Trust; The authorities have acted swiftly by developing a contingency plan and declaring
Read more

Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases

article Africa Press Office -
African Union Member States (52) reporting COVID-19 cases (23,716) deaths (1,160), and recoveries (5,909) by region: Central (1,917 cases; 76 deaths; 408 recoveries): Burundi (11; 1; 4), Cameroon (1,163; 43; 329), Central African Republic (14; 0; 10), Chad (33; 0; 8), Congo (143; 6; 11), DRC (350; 25; 35), Equatorial Guinea (79; 0; 4), Gabon (120; 1; 7), Sao Tome & Principe (4; 0; 0) Eastern (2,560; 56; 621): Djibouti (846; 2; 102), Eritrea (39; 0; 3), Ethiopia (114; 3; 16), Kenya (296;
Read more

Coronavirus – South Africa: COVID-19 update – 21 April 2020

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoAs at today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 3 465. The total number of tests conducted to date is 126 937, of which 5427 were done in the last 24 hours. The provincial breakdown is as follows: GAUTENG 1199 WESTERN CAPE 1010 KWAZULU — NATAL 671 EASTERN CAPE 345 FREE STATE 106 LIMPOPO
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved