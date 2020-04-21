APO
Updated:

Coronavirus – Nigeria: 665 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria

By Africa Press Office

The 4 most under-reported stories on the COVID-19 pandemic

In light of the current COVID-19 pandemic, media intelligence company Meltwater has been tracking some of the most talked about and reported topics on the virus around the world, as well as some of the stories that are not gaining as much media attention.
South African economy to shrink 4.9% in 2020, SARB to cut rates in May – Poll

South Africa’s economy will contract sharply this year as activity is hit by the coronavirus outbreak, despite expectations the central bank will cut interest rates again in May, a Reuters poll found on Monday.
Nigeria’s headline inflation rises for 7th month in a row

Nigeria's headline inflation rose for the seventh consecutive month in March, expanding by 6 basis points to 12.26 per cent, while food inflation also rose to 14.98 per cent. Sam Chidoka, Managing Director of Kairos Capital joins CNBC Africa for more.
Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Thirty-eight new cases of #COVID19 have been reported:

23 in Kano 5 in Gombe 3 in Kaduna 2 in Borno 2 in Abia 1 in FCT 1 in Sokoto 1 in Ekiti

As at 11:10 pm 20th April there are 665 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria.

Discharged: 188 Deaths: 22

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).Media filesDownload logo

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Op-Ed: Why now is not the time for Africa to mimic rich countries over COVID-19

Here's why e-commerce entrepreneur Mark Doumba believes African countries will overcome COVID-19 with smarter policy responses
Sekoko Resources CEO on COVID-19-lock-down & its impact on the coal industry

Last week the South African Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe announced that mining companies may start re-opening at limited capacities during the extend national lock-down. The mining sector being shut down during the lock-down was of particular concern as our resource based economy will be severely hurt by supply chain disruptions. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Executive Chairman and CEO of Sekoko Resources, Timothy Tebeila.
How the oil market fall impacts Angola’s economy

The oil rich African country of Angola who will be negatively impacted by the U.S oil price dip that occurred yesterday, Rui Oliveira, CEO at BFA Asset Management joins CNBC Africa for more.
COVID-19: Eskom declares force majeure on all its coal contractors

Two of the biggest names in energy in Africa are in a stand-off over a coal contract in these difficult days of COVID-19. Eskom has issued a force majeure notice against Exxaro and the more than 25 tons it was to supply the national power generator from its Grootgeluck mine in Limpopo. Exxaro says it will dispute the notice, but was unavailable for comment when contacted by CNBC Africa. But its seems its not only Exxaro that has the notice – it seems like the entire coal industry has been served by Eskom. Eskom Spokesperson, Sikonathi Mantshansha shares more details.
COVID-19: Global oil markets collapse due to oversupply

Joining CNBC Africa to discuss the latest in the oil markets after yesterday’s historic US oil futures price fall of zero dollars is Stephen Innes, Global Chief Markets Strategist at AxiCorp.
