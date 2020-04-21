Coronavirus – Nigeria : National Rapid Response Team deploys 23 RRTs to COVID-19 affected states

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The National Rapid Response Team (RRTs), deployed 23 RRTs to COVID-19 affected areas. There had also been active case search in communities, due to community transmission. This was disclosed by the Honorable Minister of State for Health Dr. Olorunnimbe Mamora at the Presidential Task Force briefing on COVID-19. He said, as of today, 21st April, 2020, a total of 665 people in 24 states and the FCT had been confirmed to have COVID-19. The 38 new confirmations are distributed as follows: 23 in Kano, 5 in Gombe, 3 in Kaduna, 2 in Borno and Abia and 1 each in FCT, Sokoto and Ekiti. 22 deaths had been recorded so far and 188 people had recovered from COVID-19 in Nigeria and had been discharged.

The Minister of State for Health stated that the strategy of case searching in communities required more testing kits and diagnostics, hinting also that additional laboratories for accreditation had been assessed. He added also that, efforts in risk communication at grassroots level had been intensified. He emphasized the need to avoid mass gatherings and that the use of face masks or face barrier that covers the mouth and nose had been scientifically proven to reduce the spread of respiratory infection. “The improvised cloth mask will suffice at community level. Please, always wash, iron and ensure the improvised cloth is not dirty”, he advised.

Dr. Mamora, thanked health workers for the good work they were doing, he asked they be vigilant and ensure they protect themselves as they do their jobs ensuring them also that Government would provide PPEs required to do their work.

State Minister for Health, urged citizens to stay home, stay safe and take precautions.

Speaking earlier, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, said that much work however shall be required in the creation of awareness among the people and securing the buy-in of stake holders. He reminded Nigerians that the COVID-19 pandemic was not a joke but a global pandemic. He therefore renewed the appeal of the PTF to all Nigerians to view it as such and comply with all advisories and directives in the interest of humanity.

