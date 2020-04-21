Coronavirus – Sierra Leone: Status Update for COVID-19 (21 April 2020, Time: 11:00)

Two of the biggest names in energy in Africa are in a stand-off over a coal contract in these difficult days of COVID-19. Eskom has issued a force majeure notice against Exxaro and the more than 25 tons it was to supply the national power generator from its Grootgeluck mine in Limpopo. Exxaro says it will dispute the notice, but was unavailable for comment when contacted by CNBC Africa. But its seems its not only Exxaro that has the notice – it seems like the entire coal industry has been served by Eskom. Eskom Spokesperson, Sikonathi Mantshansha shares more details.