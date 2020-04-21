APO
Coronavirus – Sierra Leone: Status Update for COVID-19, 21 April 2020

By Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group.
Sierra Leone has recorded seven (7) new cases bringing the total number of cumulative positive confirmed cases of COVID-19 to 50.

There is no death reported. The 44 COVID-19 active cases currently under observation are being managed in isolation centers. All are in a stable condition.

The total number of persons currently in quarantine is 567, and 1,197 have been discharged from quarantine.

Members of the public are encouraged to call 117 if you have fever, tiredness and cough.

Government has now made it mandatory for everyone to wear a face mask in public spaces as well as adhere to all COVID-19 measures.

GOSL will like to commend those individuals and organizations that have been providing cloth face masks free of charge to members of the public and would like to encourage others to do likewise. Enforcement mechanisms will soon be put in place, so everyone is advised to make an effort to secure a cloth face mask.

The Public is further encouraged to continue to frequently wash their hands with soap and water or use hand sanitizer; avoid touching one's eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands; cough or sneeze into their upper arm or sleeve; and avoid close contact (arms stretched length) from others, especially in crowded areas.

The public is encouraged to take good care of their health to help protect against COVID-19. Take children for marklate and go to the hospital for Antenatal Care (ANC), safe delivery, malaria testing and treatment, and other regular care. Hospitals remain the safest places to go for health checks, treatment, and care.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information and Communication, Sierra Leone.

