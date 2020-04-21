Coronavirus – South Africa: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 3300

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases in South Africa is 3300. Today we regrettably report 4 new #COVID19 related deaths. We convey our condolences to the families. Stay at home unless it’s essential. We are going through a most challenging period, but we shall overcome.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa (NICD).Media filesDownload logo