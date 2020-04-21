APO
Updated:

Coronavirus – South Africa: Member of the Executive Council (MEC) Albert Fritz on newly deployed Law Enforcement Officers to enforce Coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown

By Africa Press Office

News

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

I’m an incurable optimist! We will adapt to survive COVID-19 says African billionaire Wiese

“It is the worst I could have ever imagined. I mean if somebody had told me such a thing is possible, I would have disputed that.- I don’t think the world has seen anything like it is going through at the moment,”
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

COVID-19: Martin Kingston on how to flatten SA’s recession curve

As South Africa moves to flatten the curve from the COVID-19 pandemic, business says efforts needs to be made to simultaneously flatten the recession curve. Currently the nation awaits President Ramaphosa’s economic recovery plan which is expected to outline how government plans to reignite South Africa’s growth engine again. Business for South Africa’s Martin Kingston joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

Against the Odds with Peace Hyde EP05 hosts Arunma Oteh

Arunma Oteh served as the World Bank as Vice President and Treasurer from September 30th, 2015 to November 30th 2018. As Treasurer, she lead a team that manages assets totalling $200 billion for the World Bank Group, 60 central banks, sovereign wealth funds and other official institutions. She says her remarkable journey breaking glass ceilings in a male dominated industry against all odds. https://www.cnbcafrica.com/category/tv-shows/against-all-odds/...
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

The Minister of Community Safety, Albert Fritz, commends the 500 newly deployed law enforcement officers, appointed through the Western Cape Safety Plan, who are supporting the enforcement of the lockdown. The law enforcement officers are working with SAPS and SANDF as part of a joint effort.

Between 6 and 12 April, the Law Enforcement Advancement Plan (LEAP) law enforcement officers:

Arrested 13 individuals in possession of/dealing narcotics and in possession of liquor or in contravention of the Disaster Management Act; Issued 126 Section 341 notices (fines); Issued 625 Section 56 written notices to appear in court in terms of the by-law Disaster Management Regulations and Traffic By-Laws; Searched 118 houses; Searched 719 vehicles; Searched 1772 suspects; Attended to 291 COVID-19 related complaints; Facilitated 7 roadblocks; and Participated in 17 joint operations.

Minister Fritz said, “I wish to commend the 500 newly deployed law enforcement officers who are supporting the joint command of SAPS and SANDF. These officers have been deployed in 8 clusters including Khayelitsha, Lentegeur, Nyanga (including Bishop Lavis), and Delft (including Blue Downs).”

LEAP law enforcement officers are supporting the lockdown by:

Supporting the COVID-19 response team by operating in conjunction with SAPS and the Anti-Gang Unit to perform COVID-19 related operations and crime prevention operations within the various clusters; Being deployed within the 8 clusters attending to COVID-19 complaints dispatched by the 107 Control Centre; and Assisting in the 8 clusters with a response team attached to the COVID-19, particularly in response to gatherings, events and taverns operating in the respective areas.

“Over the course of the lockdown period, we have seen a staggering decline in certain categories of crime, particularly, suspected murders. In the 15th week of 2020, there were 27 suspected murders, which is 59.1% lower than the total of 66 suspected murders in 2019. In the 14th week, there 31 suspected murders. Whilst this remains 31 deaths too many, this figure is considerably lower than the same period last year in which there were 105 suspected murders. In total, that marks a 70.5% decrease in suspected murders,” said Minister Fritz.

“Our LEAP Law Enforcement officers are gaining invaluable experience through their work in the COVID-19 response. This will only serve to benefit the communities that they will be deployed to once we overcome COVID-19 and shift back to our primary goal of reducing the murder rate in the Western Cape,” Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at the City of Cape Town, Alderman JP Smith.

For further clarity on the conditions of lockdown, please see the following FAQs: https://bit.ly/2w5mLga

Issued by: Western Cape Community Safety

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of South African Government.

Previous articleCoronavirus – South Africa: Employment and Labour pays out Coronavirus COVID-19 benefits to workers
Next articleCoronavirus – Eswatini: Ministry of Health COVID-19 Update (20-04-2020)
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Op-Ed: Why now is not the time for Africa to mimic rich countries over COVID-19

Here's why e-commerce entrepreneur Mark Doumba believes African countries will overcome COVID-19 with smarter policy responses
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

CEO Interviews

Why SARB should step in to save SA companies that are too big to fail

CNBC Africa -
While some say South Africa’s government has moved swiftly in tackling the coronavirus pandemic, others say it should be doing more. Interventions by the Reserve Bank could also be increased to include rescuing big companies deemed too big to fail. That’s according to economists, including Alexander Forbes, Chief Economist, Isaah Mhlanga who joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Analyst Interviews

Nedbank Private Wealth on investing in COVID-19 uncertainty

CNBC Africa -
With COVID-19 plunging the world into deep recession and tanking global stock markets, what should you be doing with your investments in these times of uncertainty? Andrew Mackenzie, Head of Portfolio Management at Nedbank Private Wealth joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Coronavirus

COVID-19: What the G20 debt relief agreement means for Africa

CNBC Africa -
The G20 recently agreed to suspend debt service payments for the world’s poorest countries to support them in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Economic Analyst, Ted Kaberuka joins CNBC Africa to discuss this measure that will be effective on May 1.
Read more
Coronavirus

Ghana lifts lockdown on key regions as COVID-19 cases reach 1,042

CNBC Africa -
Ghana on Monday ended a three-week lockdown on two key regions as the west African nation's leader said testing had improved and the measures were having a "severe" impact on the poor.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus – Africa: Minister Gould speaks with head of World Health Organization

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe Honourable Karina Gould, Minister of International Development, today spoke with Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO). Minister Gould began the conversation by conveying Canada’s appreciation for the WHO’s leadership in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. During the call, they agreed that a global crisis like this has the potential to exacerbate inequalities and reverse development gains. In particular, it may h
Read more

Coronavirus – Tanzania: Authorities must end crackdown on journalists reporting on COVID-19

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoSpokespersons available to take media interviews Tanzanian authorities yesterday suspended Talib Ussi Hamad, a journalist with the Daima daily newspaper, for six months simply for reporting on COVID-19, the latest in a string of attacks on the right to freedom of expression, access to information and media freedom during the pandemic. Talib Hamad’s suspension comes just days after the Mwananchi daily newspaper had its license suspended after it posted a photo of Presiden
Read more

Coronavirus – Eswatini: Ministry of Health COVID-19 Update (20-04-2020)

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe Ministry of Health informs the public of two (2) more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country. This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases to twenty-four (24). The details on the newly confirmed cases are: The 23rd case is a 60 year old female residing in Manzini Region. She presented moderate to severe illness and has been undergoing treatment in one of the private hospitals o the country. She has no history of travel or contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19. The
Read more

Coronavirus – South Africa: Employment and Labour pays out Coronavirus COVID-19 benefits to workers

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe Minister of Employment and Labour Thulas Nxesi has called on employers who are registered with the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) to apply for the Covid-19 benefits through the Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme on behalf of their employees. As part of its response to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Department has issued a directive for relief to be provided to contributors who have lost income or required to take annual leave as a result of the Coronavirus breakout. To
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved