Coronavirus – Uganda: Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Uganda is now 56

– 1 new case confirmed today.

– The new case is a 46 year old Burundian refugee who arrived from Tanzania and was quarantined in Rakai district.

– Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Uganda is now 56.

– 1,177 samples tested today.

