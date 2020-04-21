Coronavirus – Uganda: Update on the COVID-19 Outbreak in Uganda

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The Ministry of Health confirms two COVID -19 positive cases: one (1) case from 929 samples tested from truck drivers at border points of entry and one (1) from 248 samples taken from the community and quarantine centres. A total of 1,177 samples were tested today at the Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI). The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases now is 58 (This includes the 2 Kenyans truck drivers who are currently being treated in Uganda).

The International Health Regulations (IHR) requires that every case that is tested and confirmed for a particular disease should be registered as the host country's case. It is therefore against this background that Uganda will capture all COVID-19 positive foreigners including truck drivers as part of her confirmed cases and treated in Uganda.

To-date, 5 truck drivers (1 Ugandan, 1 Tanzanian and 3 Kenyans) have tested positive for COVID-19. Out of these, 2 truck drivers (1 Tanzanian and 1 Kenyan) had already been repatriated to their respective countries for treatment.

New confirmed cases:

A 46 year old Burundian refugee, resident of Nakivale Refugee Camp who arrived from Tanzania on 12th April 2020. He did not have signs and symptoms consistent with COVID-19. He was under quarantine in Rakai District at the time of test. Arrangements are underway to evacuate him to Masaka Referral Hospital. A 28 year old Kenyan truck driver who arrived at Malaba border post from Kenya. He did not have any signs and symptoms consistent with COVID-19. Arrangements to evacuate him to Entebbe Grade B hospital are underway.

Furthermore, the Kenyan truck driver who tested positive for COVID-19 on 19th April 2020 was evacuated to Entebbe Grade B Hospital and is currently undergoing treatment.

Hospital Discharges

Today, 10 more patients who were under treatment at Entebbe Grade B Hospital have fully recovered, tested negative twice for COVID-19 and discharged. The total number of patients who have been discharged is now 38.

Contacts

A cumulative of 1,466 contacts to confirmed cases have been listed to date. Of these, 1,143 have completed the mandatory 14 day follow up period while 323 contacts to confirmed cases are being followed up by the surveillance teams.

The Ministry of Health reminds all travelers that arrived in the country from abroad between 7th – 22nd March 2020 to allow our surveillance teams collect samples from them for checkup.

In the same vein, we should all practice the preventive measures and stay at home.

