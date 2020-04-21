Gabon Republic signs Treaty for the Establishment of the African Medicine Agency (AMA)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The Republic of Gabon on 20th April 2020, signed the Treaty for the establishment of the African Medicine Agency (AMA) at the African Union (AU) headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, bringing the number of AU Member countries that have signed the AMA Treaty to sixteen.

The signing ceremony organized by the Office of the Legal Counsel, took place between the AU Commissioner for Social Affairs, H.E Amira Elfadil Mohammed Elfadil and the Ambassador and Permanent Representative of the Gabon Republic to the AU, H.E Mr. Hermann IMMONGAULT.

The AMA treaty was adopted by Heads of State and Government during their 32nd Ordinary Session of the Assembly on 11 February 2019 in Addis Ababa. Member States are free to choose either to sign the treaty at the Headquarters of the AU Commission in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, or in their respective countries.

According to the Charter on AU Treaties, the African Medicine Agency, will enter into force after it has been ratified by fifteen African Union Member States.

Worth noting that, the AMA will serve as the continental regulatory body that will provide regulatory leadership, to ensure that there are harmonized and strengthened regulatory systems, which govern the regulation of medicines and medical products on the African continent.

The Agency will regulate access to safe, effective, good quality and affordable essential medicines and health technologies through coordination of on-going regulatory systems. AMA will also strengthen and harmonize efforts by the AUC, RECs, Regional Health Organizations (RHOs) and member states, while providing them with regulatory guidance among others.

