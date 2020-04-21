APO
Liquidity: Managing Cash Flow when Revenue and Funding Dry Up

CoronavirusReuters -

South African economy to shrink 4.9% in 2020, SARB to cut rates in May – Poll

South Africa’s economy will contract sharply this year as activity is hit by the coronavirus outbreak, despite expectations the central bank will cut interest rates again in May, a Reuters poll found on Monday.
VideosCNBC Africa -

Rwanda’s tech innovators quick to fill the market demand gap amid COVID-19

Rwanda is catching up with the global trends with services like e-government, online financial transactions and e-commerce considered as an important developmental and trade facilitation tool needed, especially during the COVID-19 crisis. CNBC Africa's Fiona Muthoni spoke to Alex Ntale, CEO of ICT Chamber on strategies to sustain e-Commerce momentum in post COVID-19 Rwanda.
VideosCNBC Africa -

COVID-19 & its impact on the East African media environment

Media owners in Rwanda are seeking for a government stimulus package to help keep the sector afloat, while giant media houses in Kenya are announcing pay cuts for their staff even as the industry grapples with the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. CNBC Africa spoke to Eugene Anangwe, CEO of TV47 Kenya, for more.
Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Africa.com has convened the largest ever gathering of Africa’s CEOs, managing directors, finance directors, private equity and venture capital investors, bankers, asset managers, corporate law partners, senior executives and diplomats. Over 8,000 business leaders from 81 countries – 41 countries on the continent and 40 countries throughout the world, registered for Africa.com’s “Crisis Management for African Business Leaders,” a four-part webinar series hosted by Africa.com and faculty from Harvard Business School.

The next session of this weekly series will take place on April 22, 2020 at 15:00 South African time, on the topic of Liquidity: Managing Cash Flow When Revenue and Funding Dry Up.

Speakers include: Sim Tshabalala, Chief Executive, Standard Bank Group; Kunle Elebute, Chair, KPMG, Africa; Welela Dawit, CFO, GE Africa; Admassu Tadesse, Chief Executive, TD Bank.

Teresa Clarke, Chair & CEO of Africa.com said, “When we surveyed the 8,000 registrants for the webinar series, liquidity was the number one concern. Business leaders are worried about how they will fund their companies when their revenues have plummeted. African business leaders are also very concerned about how they can support their employees, their communities and their nations when their own resources are drying up.”

The webinar series features panel discussions led by faculty from Harvard Business School, in conversation with African business leaders including:

Sola David-Borha, Chief Executive, Africa Regions, Standard Bank Welela Dawit, CFO, GE Africa Kuseni Dlamini, Chair, Massmart Kunle Elebute, Chairman, KPMG Africa Nolitha Fakude, Chairman, Anglo-American Management Board Foluso Phillips, Chair, Phillips Consulting Funke Opeke, Founder and CEO, MainOne Jay Ireland, Former President and CEO, GE Africa Admassu Tadesse, Chief Executive, Trade and Development Bank Fred Swaniker, Founder & CEO, African Leadership Group Sim Tshabalala, Chief Executive, Standard Bank Group Rob Shuter, President/CEO, MTN Group Ltd.

More information and free registration at https://bit.ly/2wz86dg.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa.com.

Media Contact: Laura Joseph Phone: +27 82 332 0473 Email: [email protected]

About Africa.com: Africa.com is a media holding company with an extensive array of platforms that reach a global audience interested in African content and community. Africa.com’s interests include a business publisher’s ad network, content syndication, the website at https://iAfrica.com/, email newsletters, various social media platforms, and internet domain names ending with the “.africa.com” extension. Africa.com operates from Johannesburg, Lagos, and New York, and has a presence in Cape Town and Nairobi.

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Op-Ed: Why now is not the time for Africa to mimic rich countries over COVID-19

Here's why e-commerce entrepreneur Mark Doumba believes African countries will overcome COVID-19 with smarter policy responses
Behind the oil price collapse

CNBC Africa -
Oil prices went into free fall today as inventories piled up, raising concerns storage capacity could run out in the near term amid low demand made worse by COVID-19 lock-downs worldwide. Christopher Haines, Analyst, Global Crude at Energy Aspects spoke to CNBC Africa for more.
I'm an incurable optimist! We will adapt to survive COVID-19 says African billionaire Wiese

CNBC Africa -
“It is the worst I could have ever imagined. I mean if somebody had told me such a thing is possible, I would have disputed that.- I don’t think the world has seen anything like it is going through at the moment,”
COVID-19: Martin Kingston on how to flatten SA's recession curve

CNBC Africa -
As South Africa moves to flatten the curve from the COVID-19 pandemic, business says efforts needs to be made to simultaneously flatten the recession curve. Currently the nation awaits President Ramaphosa’s economic recovery plan which is expected to outline how government plans to reignite South Africa’s growth engine again. Business for South Africa’s Martin Kingston joins CNBC Africa for more.
Why SARB should step in to save SA companies that are too big to fail

CNBC Africa -
While some say South Africa’s government has moved swiftly in tackling the coronavirus pandemic, others say it should be doing more. Interventions by the Reserve Bank could also be increased to include rescuing big companies deemed too big to fail. That’s according to economists, including Alexander Forbes, Chief Economist, Isaah Mhlanga who joins CNBC Africa for more.
