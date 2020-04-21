Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Africa.com has convened the largest ever gathering of Africa’s CEOs, managing directors, finance directors, private equity and venture capital investors, bankers, asset managers, corporate law partners, senior executives and diplomats. Over 8,000 business leaders from 81 countries – 41 countries on the continent and 40 countries throughout the world, registered for Africa.com’s “Crisis Management for African Business Leaders,” a four-part webinar series hosted by Africa.com and faculty from Harvard Business School.

The next session of this weekly series will take place on April 22, 2020 at 15:00 South African time, on the topic of Liquidity: Managing Cash Flow When Revenue and Funding Dry Up.

Speakers include: Sim Tshabalala, Chief Executive, Standard Bank Group; Kunle Elebute, Chair, KPMG, Africa; Welela Dawit, CFO, GE Africa; Admassu Tadesse, Chief Executive, TD Bank.

Teresa Clarke, Chair & CEO of Africa.com said, “When we surveyed the 8,000 registrants for the webinar series, liquidity was the number one concern. Business leaders are worried about how they will fund their companies when their revenues have plummeted. African business leaders are also very concerned about how they can support their employees, their communities and their nations when their own resources are drying up.”

The webinar series features panel discussions led by faculty from Harvard Business School, in conversation with African business leaders including:

Sola David-Borha, Chief Executive, Africa Regions, Standard Bank Welela Dawit, CFO, GE Africa Kuseni Dlamini, Chair, Massmart Kunle Elebute, Chairman, KPMG Africa Nolitha Fakude, Chairman, Anglo-American Management Board Foluso Phillips, Chair, Phillips Consulting Funke Opeke, Founder and CEO, MainOne Jay Ireland, Former President and CEO, GE Africa Admassu Tadesse, Chief Executive, Trade and Development Bank Fred Swaniker, Founder & CEO, African Leadership Group Sim Tshabalala, Chief Executive, Standard Bank Group Rob Shuter, President/CEO, MTN Group Ltd.

More information and free registration at https://bit.ly/2wz86dg.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa.com.

Media Contact: Laura Joseph Phone: +27 82 332 0473 Email: [email protected]

About Africa.com: Africa.com is a media holding company with an extensive array of platforms that reach a global audience interested in African content and community. Africa.com’s interests include a business publisher’s ad network, content syndication, the website at https://iAfrica.com/, email newsletters, various social media platforms, and internet domain names ending with the “.africa.com” extension. Africa.com operates from Johannesburg, Lagos, and New York, and has a presence in Cape Town and Nairobi.

Media filesDownload logo