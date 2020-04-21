APO
Updated:

Should Africa consider the nuclear energy route?

By Africa Press Office

News

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

COVID-19: SA announces R500bn stimulus package; about 10% of GDP

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa announced an R500 billion ($26bn) stimulus package to deal with the devasting...
Read more
CoronavirusCNBC -

Why Coronavirus Has Left Automakers Desperate For Buyers

Coronavirus has tanked auto sales in the United States. The virus struck the automotive industry after several years of record sales. It came just a decade after the industry essentially collapsed in the financial crisis. Now it is once again facing
Read more
CEO InterviewsCNBC Africa -

How COVID-19 is impacting diaspora remittances to Africa

Diaspora remittances to Africa are expected take a huge knock as coronavirus lock-downs globally put the brakes on economic activity and the ability for expats to send money home. To discuss the current state of remittances in Africa, CNBC Africa is joined by Andrew Stewart, MD for Middle East and Africa at WorldRemit and Sayjil Magan, MD of Hello Paisa....
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Despite its advancements over the years particularly in the oil, gas and power industries, it is no secret that Africa is still plagued with the very real issue of inefficient energy supply. Recording nearly 600 million people with no access to electricity, the question of what it will take to eliminate poverty in Africa is prevalent now more than ever.

While the continent has enjoyed great achievements in oil and gas developments and seen the launch of numerous successful renewable energy programmes, bringing online large scale world-class projects, it still has not managed to close the power gap as it hedges forward with its goal of sustainable energy mixes. So, what’s next for Africa?

With rising populations and high electricity costs, African countries are investing in various sources for electricity generation but, one remains largely unimplemented and, not without reason.

Nuclear energy and Africa

While nuclear energy is widely unexplored on the continent with South Africa remaining the only country with a commercialised nuclear power plant.

Egypt is home to one of the oldest nuclear power programmes. Launched in 1954, the programme is responsible for the 4.8 GW El Dabaa nuclear power plant, currently in the construction phase. The project will be developed by, Russian State Atomic Energy Corporation (ROSATOM) – the biggest nuclear power player in Africa having concluded memoranda of understanding with Kenya, Nigeria, Sudan, Zambia and Uganda. 

Kenya’s first nuclear reactor is set for completion in 2027 while Uganda’s 2019 Inter-Governmental Agreement with ROSATOM to help develop nuclear infrastructure remains in place.

Though it has not made any announcements in regards to implementing nuclear in its energy mix, earlier this year, Senegal shared its readiness for nuclear energy, through its Integrated Nuclear Security Support Plan (INSSP) developed alongside the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

“Before the INSSP, we did not consider nuclear security to be a problem that affected our country, as we do not have a nuclear power programme. In cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency, we are working to assess our threats,” said Ndèye Arame Boye Faye, Director General of Senegal’s regulatory body, the Radiation Protection and Nuclear Safety Authority. “Since working with the IAEA, we have also reassessed our priorities and capabilities and enhanced our competencies in the field of nuclear security,” he told the agency.

The challenges of nuclear energy

Nuclear energy is one of the more attractive options when considering a clean, reliable and cost-effective energy source. But, it does not come without its challenges.

For instance, it could take years for a country anywhere in the world to initiate a nuclear power programme and, infrastructure development could not come any sooner than 10 -15 years. Simply put, the nuclear route requires a lot of patience and dedication – especially in Africa where a number of countries are working towards development.

According to Miliko Kovachev, Head of the International Atomic Energy Agency’s Nuclear Infrastructure Development Section: “A successful nuclear power programme requires broad political and popular support and a national commitment of at least 100 years.”

100 years, a commitment that would not address Africa’s pressing power needs in the near term, especially with Sub-Saharan Africa’s population set to double over the next 30 years.

But, there is an alternative solution. Small scale nuclear reactors.

Defined by the World Nuclear Association as reactors that are generally 300MWe equivalent or less, small scale nuclear reactors are designed with modular technology using module factory fabrication, pursuing economies of series production and short construction times, making them one of the more practical solutions for African countries.

Another major hurdle of nuclear energy is financing. Due to its high cost of implementation, African countries looking at nuclear energy could be deterred. “But, there are financing mechanisms like, for instance, from export agencies of vendor countries. Tapping into a reliable, carbon-free supply of energy when vendors are offering to fund it can make sense for several countries in Africa,” said Kovachev.

American entrepreneurial firms that understand Africa are likely to succeed. IP3 International, a firm founded by retired Navy Rear Admiral Michael Hewitt, retired Army General John Keane, and Robert McFarlane, a former national security adviser to President Ronald Reagan is likely to make a strong play with an innovative approach that makes puts Africans at the foundation of it and also driven by local empowerment.

All these challenges are not ones that cannot be overcome and, Africa is ready to take them on.

“Platforms such as the International Framework for Nuclear Energy Cooperation and IP3 International are essential in opening the dialogue on the right approaches for Africa,” said NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber. “Because nuclear energy is still a foreign concept to many African economies, we need to take our lessons from the rest of the world and, participate in the conversations on nuclear efficiency, safety and security ensuring that when the time comes for us to move forward with nuclear, we have laid the foundation.”

Nuclear energy and the climate change debate

As the climate change debate continues and the global community seeks cleaner energy sources, the shift towards nuclear power for African countries would mean that they are able to reduce their carbon emissions as expressed under the Paris Agreement.

“African economic growth, job creation, and improved quality of life depend on affordable, abundant energy, nuclear-powered energy is clean, reliable and affordable” said Ayuk. “It is a workable solution for Africa. Of course, it will take a lot of time, hard work and it will be challenging but, we need to look at alternative energy solutions. Our populations are rising and the gap is widening, we need to address the power issue and, we need to be open to doing it through exploring different routes,” he added.

In advancing nuclear power programmes, the African Energy Chamber encourages governments to show strong political will and create enabling environments for nuclear to take its place in our energy mixes. In getting started, African countries need to push forward with the programmes, put in place policies and regulations and, take lessons from the rest of China and Russia. If we are to close the power gap, we need to act now. Energy is the backbone of our development.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Energy Chamber.Media filesDownload logo

Previous articleWhy Coronavirus Has Left Automakers Desperate For Buyers
Next articleCoronavirus – Sierra Leone: Status Update for COVID-19, 21 April 2020
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Op-Ed: Why now is not the time for Africa to mimic rich countries over COVID-19

Here's why e-commerce entrepreneur Mark Doumba believes African countries will overcome COVID-19 with smarter policy responses
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Coronavirus

Why people seek refuge in gold during crises like COVID-19

CNBC -
Investors’ fear levels are particularly high right now, as the coronavirus pandemic turned a global health crisis into an economic one. And it is uncertain when the world will recover from either of these crises.
Read more
Coronavirus

How the auditing profession is navigating COVID-19 shocks

CNBC Africa -
A number of JSE listed companies are delaying the publication of financial results and annual reports, saying COVID-19 lock-downs are making it hard for their auditors to conduct a proper audit process. Joining CNBC Africa for this discussion are Tara Smith, Department of Professional Practice in South Africa at KPMG, Stephen Ntsoane, EY's Assurance Leader for South Africa and Andrew Mackie, Managing Partner, Africa Audit & Assurance, Deloitte & Touche.
Read more
Coronavirus

Investec on why the Reserve Bank should print money as part of COVID-19 response

CNBC Africa -
COVID-19 lock-down's are expected to cost South Africa’s economy over one trillion rand in lost output. One of the ways to fund South Africa’s recovery could be for the Reserve Bank to follow its peers globally and print money – a move, which up to now, the bank has been reluctant to do. That’s the view of Professor Brian Kantor, Chief Strategist & Economist at Investec Wealth.
Read more
Coronavirus

Cytonn extends maturities on its real estate fund by three months due to COVID-19 crisis

CNBC Africa -
Investors in Cytonn high yielding resolutions real estate projects will have to wait three months longer if they are to recoup investments according to a company statement, CNBC Africa spoke to the company's COO, Shiv Arora for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus – Africa: Ministers of the African Union Discuss Actions to Mitigate the Devastating Impacts of COVID-19 and Address Urgent Challenges in Tourism Sector

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe African Union Ministers responsible for Tourism and members of the Bureau for the Specialized Technical Committee (STC) on Transport, Infrastructure, Intercontinental and Interregional Infrastructure, Energy and Tourism (STC-TTIIET) held a meeting by Videoconference today 21st April 2020 on the invitation of H.E Dr Amani Abou-Zeid, Commissioner for Infrastructure and Energy at African Union Commission. The main objective of this meeting was to discuss the urgent actions to su
Read more

Coronavirus – São Tomé and Príncipe: International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive Board Approves a US$12 Million Disbursement to São Tomé and Príncipe to...

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe COVID-19 pandemic is taking a heavy toll on São Tomé and Príncipe’s economy; To address the urgent balance-of-payments needs, the IMF approved about US$12 million emergency assistance for São Tomé and Príncipe under the Rapid Credit Facility. The country will also benefit from IMF debt service relief under the Catastrophe Containment and Relief Trust; The authorities have acted swiftly by developing a contingency plan and declaring
Read more

Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases

APO Africa Press Office -
African Union Member States (52) reporting COVID-19 cases (23,716) deaths (1,160), and recoveries (5,909) by region: Central (1,917 cases; 76 deaths; 408 recoveries): Burundi (11; 1; 4), Cameroon (1,163; 43; 329), Central African Republic (14; 0; 10), Chad (33; 0; 8), Congo (143; 6; 11), DRC (350; 25; 35), Equatorial Guinea (79; 0; 4), Gabon (120; 1; 7), Sao Tome & Principe (4; 0; 0) Eastern (2,560; 56; 621): Djibouti (846; 2; 102), Eritrea (39; 0; 3), Ethiopia (114; 3; 16), Kenya (296;
Read more

Coronavirus – South Africa: COVID-19 update – 21 April 2020

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoAs at today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 3 465. The total number of tests conducted to date is 126 937, of which 5427 were done in the last 24 hours. The provincial breakdown is as follows: GAUTENG 1199 WESTERN CAPE 1010 KWAZULU — NATAL 671 EASTERN CAPE 345 FREE STATE 106 LIMPOPO
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved