APO
Updated:

Tigo Tanzania simplifies mobile money services across the East Africa region

By Africa Press Office

News

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

The 4 most under-reported stories on the COVID-19 pandemic

In light of the current COVID-19 pandemic, media intelligence company Meltwater has been tracking some of the most talked about and reported topics on the virus around the world, as well as some of the stories that are not gaining as much media attention.
Read more
CoronavirusReuters -

South African economy to shrink 4.9% in 2020, SARB to cut rates in May – Poll

South Africa’s economy will contract sharply this year as activity is hit by the coronavirus outbreak, despite expectations the central bank will cut interest rates again in May, a Reuters poll found on Monday.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

Nigeria’s headline inflation rises for 7th month in a row

Nigeria's headline inflation rose for the seventh consecutive month in March, expanding by 6 basis points to 12.26 per cent, while food inflation also rose to 14.98 per cent. Sam Chidoka, Managing Director of Kairos Capital joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Tanzania’s leading digital lifestyle company, Tigo Tanzania (www.Tigo.co.tz), launched a service that allows all Tigo Pesa customers to send and receive cash  on  their mobile money wallets  from M-PESA in Kenya, MTN in Uganda and MTN and Airtel in Rwanda.

The service now ensures that Tigo Pesa customers are connected to all major mobile money serivces across the East African region a move that will grow transactions for cross-border remittance users.

Tigo Tanzania’s Acting Chief Officer for Mobile Financial Services (MFS) Angelica Pesha said that: ”This new service between the 4 countries further cements how Tigo adapts to its customers’ needs with digital solutions and it also means that the benefits of mobile money can be extended to cross-border trade, allowing businesses and families to transfer money quickly and securely in East Africa. This partnership further cements our position as a provider of choice for Mobile financial services and we believe this venture will increase the number of transactions for cross-border remittance users.”

“To send money to the different services, Tigo Pesa customers can dial *150*01# on their mobile phones, select send money, send out of the country,select either Kenya,Uganda or Rwanda.” Explained Pesha.

MTN Uganda has been at the forefront of financial innovation pioneering in the delivery of a wide range of financial services such as micro savings, loans, insurance and merchant payments through MoMoPay.

”To be able to make our wide network available to customers across the East African region, this is testimony to our continued drive to extend affordable, reliable, secure financial services to not only our customers in Uganda, but to all people in the region”. said Stephen Mutana MTN Uganda General Manager Mobile Financial Services

“As Mobile Money is becoming borderless, this partnership with Tigo Tanzania is part of our commitment to offer our customers within the East African Community; an option to transfer funds to their friends, families and business partners using their Airtel Money Wallets.

While receiving Money from Tigo Tanzania is free, to send Money to Tigo Tanzania, Airtel Money customer dials *500*1*3# and follows the prompts ” said Jidia Gasana from Airtel Rwanda

This partnership between Safaricom, MTN, Airtel and Tigo Tanzania will enable us meet the growing demand for cross border transactions within East Africa. M-PESA has been the preferred International Money Transfer choice for many Kenyans who find the service fast, safe, affordable and convenient.

To send money to the different services, M-PESA customers can dial *840# on their mobile phones or through mySafaricom App by selecting the “M-PESA Global” option under “M-PESA” then selecting “Send”. 

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Tigo Tanzania.

Media Contact: Woinde Shisael Corporate Communications Manager [email protected] www.Tigo.co.tz

Safaricom PR & Corporate Communications Phone: +254 722 005211 [email protected] Photos: www.flickr.com/photos/safaricom_pr News: www.Safaricom.co.ke/about/media-center/publications/press-release

MTN Group [email protected] 077 212 1372

or

Emmy Olaki [email protected] 078 260 5997

Airtel Brand & Communications Email: [email protected] www.Airtel.co.rw

About Tigo: Tigo Tanzania (www.Tigo.co.tz) is Tanzania's leading digital lifestyle telecommunications company. Tigo started its operations in Tanzania in 1995.   Through its distinctive and diverse product portfolio in voice, SMS, high-speed internet and mobile financial services, Tigo has pioneered digital innovations such as the first Smartphone in Swahili, Free Facebook in Swahili, TigoPesa App, Tigo Mobile App as well as the first East African cross-border mobile money transfer with currency conversion.

About Safaricom: Safaricom (www.Safaricom.co.ke) transforms lives.

We provide voice, data, financial services and enterprise solutions for a range of customers, small businesses and government, using a variety of platforms. We delight over 31.8 million customers, providing over 200,000 touch points for our customers and offering over 100 different products under our portfolio.

Listed on the Nairobi Securities Exchange and with annual revenues in excess of KES 200 Billion, Safaricom invested KES 38 billion in infrastructure this year, providing over 93% of Kenya’s population with 4G and 3G coverage and providing 2G coverage to 96% of Kenyans. Safaricom has harnessed its proprietary fibre infrastructure to build a dedicated enterprise business, which provides managed I.T. services to clients in the East African region.

Safaricom pioneered commercial mobile money transfer globally through M-PESA, the most successful service of its kind anywhere in the world.  Launched in March 2007, M-PESA now has over 22.6 million active customers and over 167,000 M-PESA Agent outlets countrywide.

About the MTN Group: Launched in 1994, the MTN Group (www.MTN.com) is a leading emerging market operator with a clear vision to lead the delivery of a bold new digital world to our 240 million customers in 21 countries in Africa and the Middle East. We are inspired by our belief that everyone deserves the benefits of a modern connected life. The MTN Group is listed on the JSE Securities Exchange in South Africa under the share code “MTN”. We are pursuing our BRIGHT strategy with a major focus on growth in data, fintech and digital businesses. 

About Airtel: Airtel Africa (www.Airtel.co.rw) is a leading provider of telecommunications and mobile money services, with a presence in 14 countries in Africa, primarily in East Africa and Central and West Africa.

Airtel Africa offers an integrated suite of telecommunications solutions to its subscribers, including mobile voice and data services as well as mobile money services both nationally and internationally. The Group aims to continue providing a simple and intuitive customer experience through streamlined customer journeys.

Media filesDownload logo

Previous articleCoronavirus – Sierra Leone: Status Update for COVID-19 (21 April 2020, Time: 11:00)
Next articleCoronavirus – South Africa: President to outline expanded COVID-19 economic and social relief
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Op-Ed: Why now is not the time for Africa to mimic rich countries over COVID-19

Here's why e-commerce entrepreneur Mark Doumba believes African countries will overcome COVID-19 with smarter policy responses
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Videos

Sekoko Resources CEO on COVID-19-lock-down & its impact on the coal industry

CNBC Africa -
Last week the South African Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe announced that mining companies may start re-opening at limited capacities during the extend national lock-down. The mining sector being shut down during the lock-down was of particular concern as our resource based economy will be severely hurt by supply chain disruptions. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Executive Chairman and CEO of Sekoko Resources, Timothy Tebeila.
Read more
Videos

How the oil market fall impacts Angola’s economy

CNBC Africa -
The oil rich African country of Angola who will be negatively impacted by the U.S oil price dip that occurred yesterday, Rui Oliveira, CEO at BFA Asset Management joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

COVID-19: Eskom declares force majeure on all its coal contractors

CNBC Africa -
Two of the biggest names in energy in Africa are in a stand-off over a coal contract in these difficult days of COVID-19. Eskom has issued a force majeure notice against Exxaro and the more than 25 tons it was to supply the national power generator from its Grootgeluck mine in Limpopo. Exxaro says it will dispute the notice, but was unavailable for comment when contacted by CNBC Africa. But its seems its not only Exxaro that has the notice – it seems like the entire coal industry has been served by Eskom. Eskom Spokesperson, Sikonathi Mantshansha shares more details.
Read more
Videos

COVID-19: Global oil markets collapse due to oversupply

CNBC Africa -
Joining CNBC Africa to discuss the latest in the oil markets after yesterday’s historic US oil futures price fall of zero dollars is Stephen Innes, Global Chief Markets Strategist at AxiCorp.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus – South Africa: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 3300

APO Africa Press Office -
The total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases in South Africa is 3300. Today we regrettably report 4 new #COVID19 related deaths. We convey our condolences to the families. Stay at home unless it’s essential. We are going through a most challenging period, but we shall overcome.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa (NICD).Media filesDownload logo
Read more

Coronavirus – Africa: COVID-19 will double number of people facing food crises unless swift action is taken

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe COVID-19 pandemic could almost double the number of people suffering acute hunger, pushing it to more than a quarter of a billion by the end of 2020, the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) warned today as it and other partners released a new report on food crises around the world. The number of people facing acute food insecurity (IPC/CH 3 or worse) stands to rise to 265 million in 2020, up by 130 million from the 135 million in 2019, as a result of the economic impact
Read more

Coronavirus – South Africa: Four in ten businesses feel that they cannot continue to operate

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe results of a rapid response survey conducted by Stats SA during the lockdown was released today. Businesses were asked how the current crisis affected their operations in the two-week period from 30 March to 13 April 2020. 707 businesses in the formal sector responded to the survey, outlining the pandemic’s impact on turnover, trading, workforce, imports and exports, purchases, prices, and business survival. According to the report, five in six businesses surveyed exper
Read more

Coronavirus – South Africa: President to outline expanded COVID-19 economic and social relief

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoPresident Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation this evening – Tuesday, 21 April 2020 – on additional economic and social relief measures that form part of the national response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The President’s address flows from recent deliberations at Cabinet, the National Coronavirus Command Council, the President’s Coordinating Council, and the National Economic Development and Labour Council, among others. The Presidency will in the cour
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved