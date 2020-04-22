APO
Updated:

Coronavirus – Africa: COVID-19 update on 21 April 2020

By Africa Press Office

News

CoronavirusCNBC -

Zipline begins drone delivery of COVID-19 test samples in Ghana

Zipline, the California-based drone-delivery start-up that delivers critical medical supplies in countries like Ghana, has begun delivering Covid-19 test samples in the country’s two largest cities — Accra, the nation’s capital, and Kumasi, the country’s second-largest city.
Read more
CoronavirusCNBC -

Billionaire Howard Marks calls the global oil crash ‘completely rational’

A plunge in U.S. crude oil prices this week reverberated across global financial markets and fueled renewed worries over the beleaguered shale oil industry. Yet billionaire investor Howard Marks isn’t panicking.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

AFEX: COVID-19 could present shocks to production & consumption

AFEX Commodities Exchange says the outlook of the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the commodities market is two-faced, with a possibility of simultaneous shocks to production and consumption.
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

More than 23,000 #COVID19 cases have been reported on the African continent – with over 5,900 recoveries and 1,100 deaths. View country figures & more with the WHO African Region COVID-19 Dashboard: https://arcg.is/XvuSX.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of WHO Regional Office for Africa.Media filesDownload logo

Previous articleSA’s consumer inflation slows to 4.1% y/y in March – these were the main drivers
Next articleHow should you handle your finances during the COVID-19 crisis?
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Op-Ed: Why now is not the time for Africa to mimic rich countries over COVID-19

Here's why e-commerce entrepreneur Mark Doumba believes African countries will overcome COVID-19 with smarter policy responses
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Videos

COVID-19: Why there are no winners in the oil price crash

CNBC Africa -
Brent crude futures plummeted further and are currently hovering around $19 a barrel after falling about 10 per cent on increased concerns over a building supply glut and a lack of available storage. Kola Karim, Chairman of Shoreline Group joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

COVID-19: How will SA fund its R500bn economic stimulus package?

CNBC Africa -
Last night South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a R500 billion economic recovery stimulus package as a national response to deal with the devastating impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the country. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack this is Economist, Mike Schüssler.
Read more
Videos

How Old Mutual is helping healthcare workers at the forefront of COVID-19 fight

CNBC Africa -
Old Mutual has announced that it is making R4 billion worth of cover to healthcare workers during COVID-19. The cover will be effective from the 1 April to the end of this year and is intended to provide relief to families of healthcare workers who are of particular vulnerability at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19. Vuyo Lee, Chief Marketing Officer at Old Mutual joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

Heinie Werth on how Sanlam Emerging Markets is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic

CNBC Africa -
Sanlam Emerging Markets is stepping up to the fight of curbing the spread and cushioning the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in Africa and the other international markets that it operates in by Donating R45 million to support COVID-19 initiatives. Heinie Werth, CEO of Sanlam Emerging Markets joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) statement on Khalid Babbou and Mark Alexander&apos;s nomination for World Rugby Executive Committee (EXCO) positions

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe Kenya Rugby Union (https://www.KRU.co.ke/) is excited to learn of the nominations of Rugby Africa President Mr. Khalid Babbou and Mr. Mark Alexander, President of the South African Rugby Union, for positions on the World Rugby Executive Committee. This is the first time that Rugby Africa has representation on the highest decision making organ of rugby's global governing body. It is our sincere hope that the two esteemed rugby men will continue with their progressive leade
Read more

Coronavirus – Ethiopia: Coronavirus Case Update (21-04-2020)

APO Africa Press Office -
New cases - 3 Active cases - 93 Critical - 0 New recovered - 0 Total recovered - 16 New deaths - 0  Total deaths - 3 Total cases - 114Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Ethiopia.Media filesDownload logo
Read more

Coronavirus: Japan-Ethiopia Summit Telephone Talk

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoOn April 21, commencing at around 6:10 p.m. for approximately 30 minutes, Mr. ABE Shinzo, Prime Minister of Japan, held a summit telephone talk with H.E. Dr. Abiy Ahmed Ali, Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia. The overview of the talk is as follows. Prime Minister Abiy commended Japan’s efforts to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and offered his sympathy to those affected. Prime Minister Abiy also stated that he fully suppor
Read more

Coronavirus – Africa: COVID-19 Scientific and Public Health Policy Update – (21 April 2020)

APO Africa Press Office -
COVID-19 scientific and public health policy update – (21 April 2020) Download document here: https://bit.ly/3eIZvpN Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).Media filesDownload logo
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved