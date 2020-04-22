APO
Updated:

Coronavirus – Africa: Wellcome and United Kingdom Department for International Development (DFID) support Africa COVID-19 continental response with € 2.26 million

By Africa Press Office

News

VideosCNBC Africa -

COVID-19: How the oil price crash impacts Kenya’s economy

With news on the markets being dominated by the fall of oil prices, we take a look at what kind of impact this will have on East Africa's biggest economy, Kenya. George Bodo, Director at Callstreet Research and Analytics Ltd joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

How COVID-19 is reshaping the crypto industry

As we approach the fourth industrial revolution, Blockchain has been identified to have the potential to disrupt existing economic and business models. Despite this, unexpected patterns among the cryptocurrency traders have been sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic. Norbert Haguma, CEO AfricaGen spoke to CNBC Africa on how the pandemic is reshaping the crypto industry.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

COVID-19: How small businesses in Nigeria can mitigate the impact

With 782 confirmed cases in Nigeria, the COVID-19 induced-lock-down is taking a toll on economic activity and particularly the Small and Medium Enterprises in Nigeria. Muda Yusuf, Managing Director of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry joins CNBC Africa to discuss possible options to mitigate the impact.
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

Wellcome and the United Kingdom Department for International Development (DFID) have awarded a grant of EUR 2.26 million to the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) to support the COVID-19 response by African Union Member States. The grant was awarded as part of the DFID/Wellcome Epidemic Preparedness for Coronavirus grant and it is to support implementation of the Africa Joint Continental Strategy for COVID-19 Outbreak.

Dr Josie Golding, Epidemics Lead at Wellcome said: “Having research at the centre of the COVID-19 response is critical if we must end the pandemic. COVID-19 has reached every corner of the world and is overwhelming even the most advanced health systems. Through our partnership with the DFID, Wellcome is supporting the important work of Africa CDC and countries across Africa to deal with the rapid spread of COVID-19.”

Africa recorded its first COVID-19 case on 14 February 2020. While the pandemic affected and killed thousands of people in Asia and Europe, Africa’s leaders met and developed a comprehensive response strategy as a continent. The strategy was later approved and adopted by the Bureau of the African Union Heads of State and Government during its special meeting on 26 March 2020, as the overarching framework for Africa’s COVID-19 preparedness and response.

The strategy aims to enhance coordination, collaboration, cooperation and communication on COVID-19 by Member States and partners. It focuses on six major technical areas and has guided Africa CDC in its support to Member States on the outbreak. The technical areas are laboratory and subtyping, surveillance and enhanced port of entry screening, infection prevention and control, clinical case management, risk communication, and supply chain management.

“It is vital that the world comes together, especially to support countries that have weaker health systems, limited resources, and vulnerable populations. Only through global collaboration can we hope to save lives and protect populations against the tragedy of future outbreaks of this unprecedented global health threat,” said Dr Golding.

“Our primary strategy for COVID-19 in Africa is to limit transmission and minimize harm, and this requires an integrated approach involving different partners. This fund will enhance the efforts of Africa CDC in strengthening institutional capacity across Africa to respond effectively to COVID-19 and other disease threats,” said Dr John Nkengasong, Director of Africa CDC.

The fund will be managed, on behalf of Africa CDC, by the Institute Pasteur Dakar, Senegal, which currently co-leads the laboratory and subtyping working group of the Africa Taskforce for Novel Coronavirus (AFTCOR). The institute has led several studies to isolate viral pathogens in Africa, and it was the first to isolate the arbovirus, which causes yellow fever.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is at a stage in Africa that significant efforts must be made with the leadership of Africa CDC and AFTCOR to limit its spread. In such a context, the scaling up the testing strategy in African countries will play a vital role in flattening the epidemic curve. As the co-chair of the laboratory technical working group, I can say that the Wellcome and DFID funding is not only timely but it’s instrumental in winning the battle against COVID-19,” said Dr Amadou Sall, Director, Institute Pasteur Dakar, Senegal.

The current grant will support direct technical assistance to Member States in the six strategic technical areas. Specific activities will include specialized training in the different aspects of the response; exchange of data, knowledge and information; and stockpiling and distribution of essential commodities needed by Member States.

“Africa CDC is very grateful to Wellcome and DIFID for this grant. The Institute Pasteur Dakar has been instrumental in the fight against COVID-19. Africa CDC will continue to work closely with the institute to support many countries across Africa,” said Dr Nkengasong.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).

Previous articleBillionaire Howard Marks calls the global oil crash ‘completely rational’
Next articleAfrican Union Development Agency (AUDA-NEPAD) and Ecobank Group set to establish a Continental Framework to support African Micro-Small-Medium Enterprises
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Op-Ed: Why now is not the time for Africa to mimic rich countries over COVID-19

Here's why e-commerce entrepreneur Mark Doumba believes African countries will overcome COVID-19 with smarter policy responses
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Videos

Nigeria’s Debt Management Office holds April bond auction

CNBC Africa -
Nigeria’s Debt Management Office offered 60 billion naira across three tenures in its April bond auction today. Steve Osho, the Managing Director of Comercio Partners Capital joins CNBC Africa to discuss the outcome of the auction....
Read more
Videos

Here’s what Ghana is doing to strengthen measures against COVID-19 pandemic

CNBC Africa -
In his seventh address to the nation, Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo announced the suspension of the 3-week partial lockdown citing the country’s better understanding of the dynamism of the coronavirus, an expansion in the number of treatment and isolation centre among others as reasons for the suspension. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Ghana’s Information Minister joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

The economic impact of COVID-19 on trade in East Africa

CNBC Africa -
Trade in the East African community has been greatly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic with exports in the region declining by more than 60 per cent in the past two months according to the East Africa Business Council. Join this CNBC Africa panel of stakeholders and experts for more on this....
Read more
Coronavirus

Zipline begins drone delivery of COVID-19 test samples in Ghana

CNBC -
Zipline, the California-based drone-delivery start-up that delivers critical medical supplies in countries like Ghana, has begun delivering Covid-19 test samples in the country’s two largest cities — Accra, the nation’s capital, and Kumasi, the country’s second-largest city.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus: African Union and Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention launch Partnership to Accelerate COVID-19 Testing: Trace, Test and Track

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe African Union Commission and the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) have launched a new initiative, the Partnership to Accelerate COVID-19 Testing (PACT): Trace, Test & Track (CDC-T3). The partnership is to facilitate implementation of the Africa Joint Continental Strategy for COVID-19, endorsed by African Ministers of Health on 22 February 2020 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, and approved by the Bureau of the Assembly of the African Union Heads of State an
Read more

Mali: African Development Bank support improves livelihood of rural youth

APO Africa Press Office -
Momou Dembélé, 30, is a qualified electrician. Married with two children, she left her hometown of Kimparana, where she trained, for Ségou in central Mali. With her husband's support, she landed her first job with Moulin Moderne du Mali (Modern Mill of Mali, or 'M3'), which produces wheat flour and pasta products. "M3 was a real opportunity for me. What I like the most about my work is the time it gives me to take care of my family. I am fulfilled and I can h
Read more

Coronavirus – Ethiopia: Notification Note on COVID-19 Situational Update (22 April 2020)

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe total laboratory tests conducted within twenty-four hours are 1073; of this two (2) of them are confirmed positive for COVID-19 and the total confirmed cases as of today is one hundred sixteen(116). Additionally, five (4 from Addis Ababa and 1 from Dire dawa) people recovered from the virus making the total number of recoveries twenty one (21). The Details of today's cases are presented below; S. NO Citizenship Residence A
Read more

Coronavirus – Sierra Leone: Status Update For COVID-19 22 April 2020

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoSierra Leone has recorded eleven (11) new active cases of COVID-19. The current total of cumulative positive confirmed cases of COVID-19 is 61. There is no death reported. The 55 COVID-19 active cases currently under observation are being managed in isolation centers. All are in stable condition. The total number of persons currently in quarantine is 608. The total number of persons that have been discharged from quarantine is 1,226. Members of the public are encouraged to call
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved