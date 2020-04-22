Coronavirus – Cameroon: Sanofi, Addax Petrolium, Olam-Cam, and SÉNAT support the Government

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

As part of the national and international solidarity advocated by the Head of State, two corporate citizens provide the Government of Cameroon with assistance in the form of medicines and personal protective equipment.

The first is Addax Petroleum, a subsidiary of the National Hydrocarbons Corporation which is contributing 50,000 boxes of 14 Hydroxychloroquine tablets, 50,000 boxes of 12 Azythromicyne tablets, 225,000 masks of various types, 75,000 pairs of medical gloves, etc., as a contribution.

And on the other hand from the pharmaceutical company SANOFI, which graciously provides the Ministry of Public Health with 3400 boxes of 30 hydroxychloroquine tablets. In addition, the company OLAM-CAM has offered a cheque for 50,000,000 FCFA. The upper house of parliament showed its generosity by offering a contribution of 100,000,000 FCFA.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministère de la Santé Publique du Cameroun.Media filesDownload logo